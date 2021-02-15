Wet, cool week in store for Sunshine Coast

7-year-old best friends Lexi White and Summer Kelly brave the wet weather at Mooloolaba as the big wet sets in across the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall could dampen an already cool week on the Sunshine Coast with below average temperatures and strong winds forecast.

The weather bureau has forecast temperatures of up to 4C below the Coast’s February average of 29C for much of this week.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said maximum temperatures for Maroochydore were 25-26C and minimums would hover between 19-20C.

Ms Wong said the drop had been brought on by a south easterly surge that pushed through the region on Sunday.

She said the odd shower was predicted on Monday and Tuesday and larger totals would likely start to fall by Wednesday.

“The range really picks up on Wednesday for more heavier falls in the 10-30mm range, if storms go through it could be more,” Ms Wong said.

“Similar chance for Thursday and Friday, maybe Saturday too.

“There could be thunderstorms too which could have heavy rainfall depending where you are.”

Ms Wong said maximum temperatures would likely decline throughout the week and into the weekend due to a strengthening onshore flow and plenty of cloud cover.

A gale force wind warning that was issued by the bureau on Sunday was expected to drop “pretty soon” Ms Wong said.

“A low pressure system actually formed from the south easterly surge but it has moved off this morning,” she said.

“The warning should drop off below the warning threshold tomorrow (Tuesday) but pick up again later this week.”