Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

THUNDERSTORMS could begin tracking on to the Sunshine Coast by late this morning or into the early afternoon according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecaster Peter Markworth said there had been thunderstorms on the Darling Downs overnight which would begin to appear inland from Brisbane first before moving towards the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

He said similar rainy conditions to Thursday would also continue throughout Friday with even heavier falls expected on Saturday.

He said the rainy weather would then contract westward from Sunday bringing continued good falls to inland Queensland while conditions eased on the coastal strip.

Storms inland have been predicted to track on to the Sunshine Coast by late morning or into the afternoon.

Mr Markworth said severe heatwave conditions would begin to ease today to a low to moderate intensity level with conditions improving throughout next week.

It was still a hot morning with an apparent temperature of 31.7C at 7.30am with the thermometer reading 27.7C. The dew point was at 25.1C and humidity was at 86 per cent.

Expect a 32C temperature peak and light winds early becoming north easterly at 15-20km/h.

Rainfall will increase through Saturday morning and afternoon with the temperature to peak at 31C.

Temperatures will then hold slightly above the January average at 30C through to Wednesday.

Blue sky should appear on Tuesday, conditions that will persist through to at least Thursday by when the maximum temperature should have dropped back to 29C.