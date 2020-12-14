Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shot of Mt Coolum waterfall. Picture: Greg Forward.
Shot of Mt Coolum waterfall. Picture: Greg Forward.
Weather

Wet landmark overflows with spectacular views

Matt Collins
14th Dec 2020 2:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A veteran photographer ticked off one of his bucket list shots as Mt Coolum produced a spectacular waterfall

Marcoola resident Greg Forward has been a freelance photographer for nearly 30 years.

On Sunday afternoon he snapped impressive shots that had eluded him for three years.

“Since we have been here I haven’t been able to see it really clearly from the eastern side of the mountain,” he said.

“What a magnificent sight hopefully I will see it again closer up next time.

“Weather interests me, I take sunset and sunrise photos almost daily.”

Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

MEGA GALLERY: Wild weather unleashes on Coast

Braving the elements, Mr Forward had no time to grab his professional camera gear so he whipped out his phone camera.

“I use my iPhone more than I use my camera,” he said.

“If you know how to get the settings right you can get some beautiful shots.”

Unaccustomed to the Mt Coolum tourist track, Mr Forward chose to stay at the bottom of the path to take his shots.

“I would’ve loved to walk up closer to it, but not knowing the area very well I stuck to the roads,” he said.

mt coolum waterfall sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn drivers to stay home

        Premium Content Police warn drivers to stay home

        Weather Motorists have been urged to stay home as several Sunshine Coast roads remain closed after heavy rainfall overnight.

        Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        Premium Content Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        News The State Government will break an election promise to introduce voluntary assisted...

        Touching tributes: Noosa mourns loss after tragic crash

        Premium Content Touching tributes: Noosa mourns loss after tragic crash

        News A former Noosa man has died overseas after suffering serious injuries in a...

        Groms thrive in big swell to grab surfing title

        Premium Content Groms thrive in big swell to grab surfing title

        Surfing Noosa teen beats rivals in big conditions