Wet run to the weekend as rain moves in

Macy Adams, 9, and Taine Boyer, 9, duck for cover at Alexandra Headland beach with three days of wet weather forecast.

Three days of “consistent, moist” conditions have been forecast for the Sunshine Coast with double digit falls predicted by the weather bureau.

Coolum recorded 15mm of rain in the past 24 hours while there was 14mm at Sunshine Coast Airport, 13mm at Maleny and 11mm at Doonan.

Meteorologist Livio Regano said the Coast was moving into a three-day damp period.

Mr Regano said heavy falls were unlikely but instead it would be a consistent pattern of falls between 5-15mm.

“It’s fairly regular showers, coming and going, that kind of weather,” Mr Regano said.

He said temperatures would warm considerably to above 30C for coastal areas by Sunday and potentially above 35C further inland.

Mr Regano said the change was being brought on by a low expected to form off the Queensland coast and whip up westerly winds.

He said westerlies were rare for summer months and brought about “pretty hot” weather.

“We don’t know where the low will form yet, so it’s hard to say how much but inland will get quite hot,” he said.

“Gympie, for example has 37C set, Brisbane 35C, that could easily change.

“The Coast shouldn’t get much higher than low 30Cs because of the sea breezes but it will still be hot.”

Mr Regano said the hot weather had potential to bring about a “nasty” thunderstorm for Monday evening.