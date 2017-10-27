We've got our gardens back

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington and SEQWater chair Dan Hunt plant a commemorative tree at Lake Macdonald, with Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens members

IT HAS always been one of Noosa's best-kept secrets.

Now Noosa Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald is likely to flourish and become a tourism icon of the shire.

Last Monday, bulk water authority Seqwater gifted the popular gardens land and famous amphitheatre, complete with adjoining barbecue and picnic areas, to Noosa Council, and a tree was planted in the gardens overlooking the lake to commemorate the event.

Mayor Tony Wellington joined council CEO Brett de Chastel and Seqwater luminaries, along with members of the Friends of the Noosa Botanic Gardens to mark the occasion.

The gardens, opened by former mayor Noel Playford in 1990, became part of the Queensland Bulk Water Supply Authority, re-named Seqwater; following de-amalgamation; it was always the council's intent to have the land returned to the shire's people.

"And here we are - celebrating the successful outcome of those discussions between council and Seqwater,” Cr Wellington said.

"Seqwater are donating this land back to Noosa Council at nil cost.

"These gardens are much loved by our community - not least by the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens - and to have the land back in community ownership is certainly something to celebrate.”

Cr Wellington, an accomplished photographer in his own right, said he spent many hours in the gardens capturing wildlife images, and attending the popular Festival of Water events there.

Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens event co-ordinator Jill Brownlee said the event was a "watershed moment” for the group, as it would allow a leap forward in being able to use the gardens for events.

She said a draft management plan had been in the pipeline "for 30

years”.

"The gardens need more facilities; a coffee shop would be a good addition,” Ms Brownlee said.

"And the amphitheatre needs a roof.”