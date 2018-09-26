Weyba cyclist to do Gold Coast run

FOR 49-year-old Weyba Downs resident Peter Welman, cycling has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

"I have always been at home on a bike in some shape or form since I was a child and I remember riding to and from school as a kid come rain, hail or shine,” he said.

Mr Welman was set to take part in the 100kilometre Brisbane to Gold Coast (B2GC) Cycle Challenge two years ago, but a severe ear infection forced him to withdraw at the last minute.

"I still travelled to the Gold Coast to stay in accommodation I had booked, and I saw the thousands of riders doing the ride and felt so left out,” he said.

Mr Welman said cycling was an enormously freeing sensation and he looked forward to the fast, flat and furious ride.

"I feel more alive through the day if I have ridden,' he said.

"Riding to work has also given me a cheaper option than driving, with the forced health benefits of exercise.”

Bicycle Queensland CEO Anne Savage said Peter was setting a great example for the whole community to follow.

"Philip is living proof that cycling is good for your body and good for your mind,” she said.

Thousands of riders will take over a traffic-free South East Busway on Sunday, October 14, pedalling 100km to the Gold Coast.

Register for the Cycle Challenge at b2gc.com.au.

For more information, visit bq.org.au.