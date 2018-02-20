Menu
Weyba Rd roadworks switch to night time

NIGHT SHIFT: Weyba Road roadworks will switch to night time work as of this week.
WEYBA Road resurfacing works will now be undertaken at night time, reducing inconvenience for motorists.

Dozens of members of the community criticised the roadworks for taking place on a road with such high traffic volume during Noosa's peak tourism season, restricting access to small and large business on Weyba Road.

One motorist said it took him 40 minutes to travel 7km, a trip that should normally take about 10 minutes.

In a statement, the council thanked the community for its patience and said the initial stages are nearly complete.

"As part of Noosa council's annual road resurfacing program, construction will continue on the Weyba Road corridor upgrade, between the Reef Street roundabout and Leslie Drive, Noosaville,” the statement read.

"The first two stages involving median islands and pedestrian refuges are almost complete.”

One lane of traffic on Weyba Road will close during road work times for the next few weeks.

Topics:  noosa noosa council road works weyba rd weyba road

Noosa News

