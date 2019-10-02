Whale capture by nets draws new fire

MARINE life activists Action for Dolphins have added their voice to critics demanding the removal of lethal netting and drum lines after a Noosa baby whale entrapment.

AFD spokeswoman Hannah Tait said the humpback’s plight last week is “further proof of the high bycatch numbers that fall victim to shark nets”

Ms Tait said it took almost three hours for the whale to be untangled and its distressed mother never left its side.

Action for Dolphins is campaigning for a drastic overhaul of Queensland’s shark control program starting in Noosa, calling on the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries to remove lethal shark nets and drumlines.

The group’s call echoes the call from Sea Shepherd Australia after the fourth entanglement in nets off the coast this year.

“Queensland is the only place in the world that doesn’t remove shark nets during whale migration season, and this is the fourth whale to be caught in the nets this year.,” she said.

“Whale watching is a tourism drawcard to Noosa and shark nets pose a direct threat to the safety of marine life.

“While we welcome the government’s recent decision to invest $1 million annually over the next four years into researching new shark mitigation technologies, we request the additional $13.1 million being spent on cruel and ineffective nets and drumlins be re-directed to trialling non-lethal alternatives.

“Shark spotting programs, drones, and other non-lethal alternatives are already being implemented in NSW, Western Australia, and around the world. Queensland needs to follow suit.”