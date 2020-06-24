Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine Beach

Outgoing Sunshine Beach State High School P&C President Kelly Rechtin, new P&C President Desire Gralton, Ex-VP Environment and Sustainability Bettina Walter and Express Recycling Manager Dion Lawrence with the new Containers for Change trailer.

COLLECTING Containers for Change (C4C) is going to be a breeze for Sunshine Beach State High School (SBSHS) with the P&C unveiling a custom-made trailer at their Annual General Meeting this month.

The trailer, funded through a successful grant application by the SBSHS P&C, will allow eligible containers to be collected at the school and also potentially at events.

The money raised will be used to fund other environmental and student wellbeing initiatives at the school.

The Queensland Government grant was established to support the rollout of the C4C initiative in 2019, and the P&C put in an application to purchase a C4C collection trailer.

Outgoing P&C President Kelly Rechtin said two estimates were required to satisfy grant requirements, but further investigation showed that the only trailer available was to be made to order in China.

“We discussed other options like having one tailor-made, but the costs were prohibitive.

“When one of our members suggested we modify a second hand aluminium trailer, we jumped at the opportunity to reuse – it fit well with our ethos to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle,” Kelly said.

Ex-VP Environment & Sustainability, Bettina Walter, managed the whole process with a focus on keeping it local.

“We bought a high quality second hand aluminium trailer that is light to handle and won’t rust, so we started with a good solid base,” Bettina said.

“The modification was done by local tradesmen and the printing done by a local printer, and we are very pleased with the outcome.”

Unfortunately an original idea to involve students in the artwork was hindered by COVID-19. The P&C pivoted and used the photo of a whale tale.

Using the whale tale icon made the connection to the ocean, which is where plastic litter inevitably ends up.

The whale also ties in well with the Plastic Free Noosa campaign, which aims to eliminate single use plastics from cafes, restaurants and events.

The concept behind the trailer is to provide infrastructure and collection points to facilitate the donation of C4C eligible containers at events, which will enable the P&C to keep raising money to fund other initiatives at the school.

Express Recycling Manager Dion Lawrence said the trailer was the first of its kind in Queensland and that they were excited by the ease of collection it provides.

“The trailer fits six standard size recycling bins and the back lowers down to form a ramp, making it easy to roll the bins on and off.

Its striking appearance will draw attention and hopefully increase the amount of containers collected.”

Since the rollout of the program in January 2019, the school raised $1212.62 and diverted 12,126 containers from landfill.

The trailer can be set up at any upcoming sporting or cultural events to collect donations or it could be let out to other organisations on a profit-share basis.

We invite the local community to consider donating their empties to support the Sunshine Beach State High School P&C and all the good work they are doing.