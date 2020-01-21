Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Offbeat

What a catch! Python wows crowd as he nabs tasty lunch

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at a Nambour retirement village had front-row seats to an interesting show when a python devoured a goanna outside their units.

The snake slithered in to the Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community last week in search of food, finding more than enough to satisfy its appetite.

A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed
A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed

A spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring Ferntree Creek National park in search of food and water due to the drought.

"So I guess this little guy found both," she said.

animals ferntree creek national park nambour offbeat sanctuary park retirement community snake wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa to be centre of climate change fightback

        premium_icon Noosa to be centre of climate change fightback

        News Noosa's status as the first Queensland council to declare a climate emergency has helped the region land a major national summit to combat global warming.

        How heroes saved Peregian from a wall of flames

        premium_icon How heroes saved Peregian from a wall of flames

        News Peregian bushfire firefighters recall chaos of unprecedented blaze

        Cop runs for life before drink driver's dramatic crash

        premium_icon Cop runs for life before drink driver's dramatic crash

        Crime A cop had seconds to spare to avoid being hit by a driver.

        Gympie man in court after alleged bashing of 70-year-old

        premium_icon Gympie man in court after alleged bashing of 70-year-old

        News Police allege defendant assaulted man and fled