'What a real waste'

DO THE RIGHT THING: Waste collection needs an informed binning behaviour from Noosa residents. Contributed

MORE than 12 months on from the introduction of an additional 10,000 council-issued garden waste bins, Noosa residents have successfully diverted an extra 900 tonnes of green waste from landfill.

But as this week's column from Noosa Council's Waste Education Team explains - there's plenty of room for improvement.

The most recent Noosa Waste Audit Report shows more than 30 per cent of rubbish delivered to local landfill could have been diverted if placed in the correct yellow or lime-lidded bin, instead of the red-lidded general waste bin.

The audit also revealed that general waste bins contained about 17 per cent garden waste. These are concerning statistics not just from an environmental standpoint, but also from a council budget perspective because from March 2019 the State Government will be imposing a $70 waste levy on local councils for every tonne of waste that ends up in landfill.

There's a perception that garden waste in landfill can't be that harmful because it's a natural product. But garden waste buried in landfill creates greenhouse gas emissions that are

25 times more damaging to the environment than CO2.

So, join the proactive community to improve the environment and minimise the proposed waste levy impact on ratepayers. By putting your green waste into the designated lime- lidded bin, it can be diverted from landfill, mulched and made available free to Noosa Shire residents for their gardens - which makes a lot more sense.

What can be put in the garden waste bin?

Grass clippings, weeds and leaves

Light prunings

Small branches and palm fronds (less than 60cm long)

Remember: Recycling is great but the best option is making choices that don't create waste in the first place! Remember: Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Check out the Noosa Council recycling app for more tips - search 'RecycleSmart' in the App store.

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council in an effort to increase recycling and reduce waste in our beautiful community. Next week: Living - and giving - lightly this Christmas.