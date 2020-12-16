What a rush! New Adventureland opens its doors

There were smiling faces and laughter aplenty at the opening of the Sunshine Coast’s largest indoor family entertainment centre.

Rush Adventureland has been a year in the making for owners Jim Perry and Edwina Caesar.

The 1100sq m dream started as a throwaway comment and has now turned into one of the most epic and inclusive playgrounds in Australia.

Owner Edwina Caesar said there was plenty on offer to keep kids entertained over the school holidays.

“You can come in for just general play, there’s a three-storey ninja course,” Ms Caesar said.

“We have a toddler play, it’s the largest toddler play area on the Sunshine Coast and possibly in Australia.

“We’ve got nine climbing walls, we have the ropes course, it’s a miniature of the high level course.”

Adventureland also has the thrillseekers covered.

“We also have the hyper bumper cars, they’re pretty funky,” Ms Caesar said.

“The rush coaster is great, you are literally pushed off a platform and flown around the room, kids are loving that and a lot of us adults have tried it too.

“There’s also a virtual reality machine.”

Irene Lahab and her son Joseph Makiri, 4, enjoy the new Rush Adventureland at Sunshine Plaza.

Ms Caesar said the venue also included sensory rooms built specifically for children with autism and special needs.

“Any kids that are living with autism or any other special needs can come and play in a quieter more inclusive place,” she said.

“Therapists can even bring clients and book the room.

“We sought quite a bit of input from people who have got kids living with autism.

“The noise in the playground is really quite intense and some kids can’t handle that audio stimulation so we give them a safe space.”

Bli Bli grandmother Faith Beaumont said the inclusiveness was “just fabulous”.

“It’s fabulous for kids with disabilities especially ASD,” Ms Beaumont said,

“Having a grandson with autism, he’s non-verbal, he’ll get such a thrill out of this being able to interact with all the different applications here on the floor and up on the wall and being able to relax in the beanbag.

“It’ll be fabulous for him, we really needed it.”

Prices start at $10, head to the website for more information.