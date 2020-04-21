What a stinker: Sunrise Beach family left in the poo

The Davis kids and Gypsy the dog show what they think of this front yard stink at Sunrise Beach.

The Davis kids and Gypsy the dog show what they think of this front yard stink at Sunrise Beach.

SUNRISE Beach resident Grant Davis has a stinker of a problem with a pipe stuck in his front yard that has been overflowing with sewage where his kids and his dog often like to play.

Mr Davis said his "pooey" predicament started back in 2010 when utility provider Unitywater came on to his defender court property leaving a 1m high pipe "in the middle of our front grass yard".

He was away at the time and was later told the pipe was an inspection opening.

"I found out later there was a blocked sewer pipe down the street caused by invasive tree roots," Mr Davis sid.

"At the time Sunshine Coast Council subsequently had the offending tree removed.

"Unfortunately for me and my family for the last 10 years, these regular occurring blockages back up the ineffectual system and raw sewerage spills over from Unitywater's shoddy inspection opening," he said.

The pipe subsequently has been cut down to almost grass level but Mr Davis said the covering lid is made of "cheap plastic" and is cracked leading to the sewage.

"We have had enough of this crap on our front lawn and our family is crying out for this reoccurring safety hazard to be resolved," Mr Davis said.

He said Unitywater workers has been on site but the company refuses to fix the mess unless there is a problem flowing from its major infrastructure in the area.

Mr Davis said the trees causing the blockages are on Noosa Council controlled land and council arborists have inspected these and are promising to attend to this issue.

"Our beef is still with Unitywater that have (had) tape roping off our front yard for over a week now where our two kids, (aged) six and eight, play and our new 'rescue' dog Gypsy," he said.

Looking to get to the bottom of this messy overflow.

"Last week the raw sewerage … brown faeces and urine stench was appalling.

"This raw sewerage is spitting out of the pipe and into the air and onto our front lawn. Our family demands the removal of this offensive inspection opening in our front lawn play area."

Mr Davis said Unitywater should either remove it entirely or relocate it away from his children's play area.

He said the coronavirus fears "are bad enough" let alone "raw sewerage on one's front lawn".

"The kids scream yuck and the dog sniffs and the blow flies are having a field day," he said.

"We've waited long enough and won't take (Unitywater responses of) 'we will be looking into this' anymore.

"The days go by and the kids each day go 'Mum and Dad, when can we play out front again? and the dog wags his tail and really wants to have a sniff," Mr Davis said.

Unitywater spokesman Rhett Duncan said there have been two overflows at this property since 2010 - one in July 2017 and one in April 2020.

"Unitywater received a report of an overflow on 9 April 2020 and crews attended immediately, arriving on site within 40 minutes," Mr Duncan said.

"Crews cleaned up and disinfected the site, and cleared a blockage of tree roots further down the network which was the cause of the overflow.

"Unitywater will be carrying out remedial works, including relining the inside of the sewerage pipe, which will help prevent future tree root intrusion," he said.

Mr Duncan said the sewerage infrastructure on the customer's property is cracked and resulted in the overflow occurring at this property.

"The infrastructure on this property is not a Unitywater asset and is the responsibility of the property owner," he said.

"We understand that any overflow is unpleasant and empathise with this family.

"We have been in contact with the property owner on a number of occasions and are continuing to work with them to help provide options for what they can do with their plumbing infrastructure."

Mr Duncan said barricading was left in place while our crews were still attending the property and discussing options with the property owner. This has now been removed.