What are these new additions to Cooroy-Noosa Rd?

SAFE: Extra bays have been added to busy Noosa roads.
SAFE: Extra bays have been added to busy Noosa roads.
by Amber Macpherson

HAVE you noticed odd new additions to Cooroy-Noosa Rd?

About three bays have been added to the sides of the main road, ranging in length between 10 and 20 metres.

But guess what they're for? If you thought they're for the police, you'd be correct.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said police enforcement bays have recently been added to a number of rural roads across Queensland.

"We are rolling out $2.25million of works in the Moreton, Somerset and Sunshine Coast areas to install police enforcement bays on rural roads,” the spokesperson said.

"This will help to encourage safer rider and driver behaviour along routes with high crash rates.

"These bays aim to provide the Queensland Police Service with safe areas to conduct enforcement, particularly along rural and hinterland roads where the terrain makes stopping vehicles difficult.

"We identified roads with high crash rates, including high numbers of motorcycle incidents, working closely with the Queensland Police Service QPS to identify high priority locations across these roads.”

The Cooroy-Noosa Rd and Eumundi-Noosa Rd have both been upgraded to include the bays, as well as a number of other Sunshine Coast roads.

"Key roads include Brisbane-Woodford, Esk-Kilcoy, Esk-Hampton, Maleny-Kenilworth, Kilcoy-Beerwah, Maleny-Stanley River, Cooroy-Noosa, Eumundi-Noosa, Bribie Island Road and the D'Aguilar Highway,” the spokesperson said.

"This important safety project is being delivered under the Queensland Government's Safer Roads Sooner program.”

The new enforcement bays across all locations are expected to be built by mid-2018, weather permitting.

