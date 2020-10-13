Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

What Aussie jobseekers need to do right now

13th Oct 2020 6:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Amanda Rose, the expert employment adviser, has offered invaluable insights into what Australian jobseekers need to do to upskill and hunt down a new job quickly.

She appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.
JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.

 

 

 

It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

Watch Amanda Rose in our special Jobs 360 investigation above.

Originally published as What Aussie jobseekers need to do right now

More Stories

employment jobs jobs 360 jobseekers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Premium Content ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Crime A man who was waving fighting sticks near cafe patrons told a court he was simply trying to improve his shoulder and wrist strength.

        GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

        Premium Content GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

        Water Sports See the photos from inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League

        State Election 2020: Full list of Coast candidates locked in

        Premium Content State Election 2020: Full list of Coast candidates locked in

        Politics 56 Coast candidates vying for your vote have been confirmed

        MEGA GALLERY: 96 epic weekend sporting moments

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 96 epic weekend sporting moments

        Sport See the photos from the weekend packed with sporting events on Coast