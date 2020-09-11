You wouldn’t want a pina colada made from these cans of coconut milk. The delivery got two western Sydney residents arrested.

Two western Sydney residents have been arrested after about 600 litres of meth - contained in coconut milk cans - were seized.

Australian Federal Police conducted a controlled delivery of the cans to a warehouse in Girraween, NSW, where a 29-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were arrested after taking the shipment.

They were each charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an illegal drug and, if convicted, could face a maximum sentence of life in jail.

The shipment contained cans of coconut milk that were filled with liquid meth. Picture: AFP

The man and woman fronted the Sydney Central Local Court on Thursday and were refused bail.

They are due to reappear in November.

In August, Australian Border Force (ABF) members examined airfreight cargo containing 86 boxes of coconut milk cans after it arrived in Sydney from Thailand.

Liquid from one can was tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine, sparking the AFP investigation.

The AFP believe about 600 litres of the liquid drug was imported. Picture: AFP

The total weight of the drugs is yet to be determined but is estimated to be about 600 litres of liquid methamphetamine.

As the investigation continues into the source of the drugs, further arrests have not been ruled out, according to AFP detective Superintendent Geoffrey Turner.

"Only a well-resourced organised crime syndicate would be able to finance and facilitate an importation of this scale," he said.

"We will also liaise with our international partners to try and identify the organised crime syndicate behind this importation."

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.

Originally published as What cops found inside coconut milk cans