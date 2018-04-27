What dreams are made of

THIS unique Noosa hinterland home has been meticulously renovated by local designers and builders to capture the pure essence of the modern country lifestyle.

The open plan design allows loads of natural light to flow throughout the property.

O2VSC-RJD

Large floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors offer a seamless connection to the outdoors, making the home the perfect scenery for entertaining.

Relax in the resort style pool on a hot afternoon or sit back with a glass of wine on the back deck and admire the natural vista surrounding you.

The well designed floorplan is perfect for family living, offering four spacious bedrooms, including two master bedrooms with well-appointed and beautifully tiled ensuites.

Two living areas offer plenty of room for entertaining, with the main living area boasting a floor to ceiling glass sliding door connecting it to a large outdoor deck, making it the ideal place for a family barbecue lunch.

A smaller living area in the front of the home boasts a wood fireplace which makes the cooler winter months something to look forward to.

If you need to escape to a quite place, the separate covered deck in the front of the home is the perfect spot to enjoy a good book and get away from the hustle of family living.

Other great features of the home include a huge 15m by 7m colorbond shed with three-phase power to accommodate six cars or a home workshop, beautifully landscaped 5234sq m block of land, reverse cycle air-conditioning plus a proper fireplace for winter warmth and a bore for any external water and irrigation.

DOONAN

98 Grays Rd

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 10 Car, Pool

Features: Freshly renovated family home, resort-style pool, on 5234sq m

Price: Contact agent

Agent: Brent Moloney and Adam Watts at Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: 0438 611 364, 0410 512 364

Inspection: Saturday 10-10.45am