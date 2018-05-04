What fools these mortals be to miss this

WHAT better "dream” location to spellbind Noosa audiences with an ethereal offering from the Bard?

Lake Macdonald and its other worldly amphitheatre will be major players on the Little Seed Theatre Company production of A Midsummer Night's Dream over May 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Being staged in the 250-seat Roman-style amphitheatre at the Noosa Botanic Gardens, is a real mood-setter for Little Seed's second foray into Shakespearean drama.

It is also part of the upcoming Anywhere Theatre Festival, which transforms unconventional settings - from backyards and book stores to cafes and Cooroy's spectacular amphitheatre - into performance spaces.

"Last year, Little Seed's production of Romeo and Juliet was honoured with an award for being one of the outstanding experiences of the Anywhere Theatre Festival,” Little Seed's director Johanna Wallace said.

"This year, we are excited to bring one of Shakespeare's most popular plays to life.”

The storyline of Shakespeare's comedy, set in a forest, centres on two pairs of lovers who enter the kingdom of fairies. What ensues is a mix of hilarity, heartbreak and high romance.

According to Ms Wallace, who will co-direct the play alongside Ilsa Wynne-Hoelscher Kidd, the production stars a cast of young local talent, including Madison Beaufort as Titania, Queen of the Fairies, Nathanial Knight as Oberon, King of the Fairies, and Jack Miller as Puck.

"We can't wait to share this production with the Sunshine Coast community," Ms Wallace adds.

Tickets can be purchased online: www.anywhere.is.