What happened after Lisa and Luke left Paradise

THEY were one of Bachelor in Paradise's strongest couples, but it turns out Lisa Hyde and Luke McLeod have since parted ways.

The reality TV stars were a couple almost from day one of the dating show and not even an advance late in the piece by former soccer player Michael Turnbull could break their bond.

Tonight's episode showed the pair debating whether or not to leave the show and continue their relationship in real life, with things getting emotional before Luke finally committed and whisked Lisa away in a waiting car.

But after several months of dating away from the cameras, Hyde revealed she is now single again.

Fans will remember she finished runner-up in Blake Garvey's controversial season of The Bachelor.

Coolum beauty Lisa Hyde was looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise. Tom Hollow

"I don't want to go into too much details about it, but some trust broken there and it's hard to come back after that's broken," she said.

"We had a really good time in Paradise and I was excited to get into the real world and to go on dates without cameras.

"Luke and I have spoken (since we broke up) and we've come to terms with where we're both at. I know Luke has taken responsibility for his actions.

"It was very unexpected and not the outcome I wanted, but you learn and grow from these experiences. Maybe Mr Right is out there watching. For me it's going back to the old-fashioned way and meetings someone more organically than on a dating show."

Lisa and Luke's split won't come as a shock to their eagle-eyed social media followers. They are not following each other in Instagram, where Luke has been posting some cryptic messages about the show:

In the fast-paced world of Bachelor in Paradise, their fellow co-stars were not shown discussing their departure as the drama moved on to the women battling for Apollo's heart and a fake love letter.

Hyde says they did get to say goodbye and even had a massive debrief with host Osher Gunsberg but, like the date they went on, it all ended up on the cutting room floor.

"There were a lot of special moments Luke and I had in there that weren't shown," she said. "We went on a date that wasn't shown... we did get to say goodbye to everyone."

Hyde promises there is a happy ending for some of her friends on the show, with Ten promoting the fact that there is a proposal in the final episode.

"I'm just so happy for some of my closest friends who found love," she said. "I say friends because it's more than one."

Once she finds Mr Right, the Coolum native plans on returning home to settle on the Sunshine Coast.

"My family live in Noosa and I miss them so much. Once I find my husband I'll be coming back to retire and have kids. I love the Sunshine Coast lifestyle," she said.

Bachelor in Paradise continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 10.