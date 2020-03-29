Menu
What happens if I didn’t vote and how much is the fine? (Photos/Steve Holland)
News

What happens if I didn’t vote and how much is the fine?

Matt Collins
29th Mar 2020 3:46 PM
FEAR of contracting the coronavirus, looking after family, working or just being too plain lazy.

Whatever may have been your excuse for not voting in the recent local government election, the powers that be will soon be asking you why.

According to the ECQ website, voting is compulsory for all Queenslanders over the age of 18 and if you don’t vote, you may receive a fine.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) will send you an ‘Apparent failure to vote’ notice if you appear not to have voted.

Once you receive this notice, you’ll have the opportunity to: provide a valid and sufficient reason for not voting, tell them that you actually did vote and provide details or pay the fine.

As at July 1 2019, the cost of the fine is $133.45.

Those who do not respond to the notice will be referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER).

