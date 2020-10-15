Menu
7-Eleven.
What next for closed 7-Eleven store?

Matt Collins
15th Oct 2020 11:07 AM
In sad news for Noosa’s late night snack hunters, the store that never closes has closed.

One of three Noosa 7-Eleven franchises, the Noosa Dr store opposite The J shut up shop last week.

Noosa Dve 7-Eleven has closed the doors for good.

A 7-Eleven spokesman said it ceased trading on Friday last week.

Opening date revealed for Plaza’s high ropes course

The store, which neighbours several pubs and nightclubs, was a favourite for partygoers chasing a late night snack.

Fans of the 24 hour convenience store took to social media to suggest why it closed and what would go in its place.

One local posted “they said it wasn’t a very profitable business, the lease was up and they decided not to renew it”.

Another customer believed their patronage would have gone along way to support the store, claiming “I single-handedly spent enough money on pies and sausage rolls to keep it profitable”.

