What Noosa candidates think about climate change action

NOOSA'S next council decision makers will do so with the prospects of climate change firmly in mind if the responses from candidates to Zero Emissions Noosa 13 questions is an accurate guide.

ZEN president Vivien Griffin said overall she was pleased with the thoughtful responses made to the 13 questions rather than "motherhood statements".

She sees support for the ZEN proposal for a massive street tree planting program to help cool Noosa much cooler as one of the most vital areas for actions.

Ms Griffin said while the council and ZEN were encouraging more carbon neutral friendly means of transport like cycling, the lack of shade cover was not encouraging locals to get on their bikes.

"With the summers getting hotter and longer we see this project as very important to Noosa's approach to climate change," she said.

ZEN believes the next Noosa Council "must immediately begin work on electricity and transport emission reduction actions which respond to the grave issues of climate change confronting the planet.

"Rather than broad generalities, we asked all candidates to respond to 13 very specific and significant policy issues, including a Climate Emergency Action Plan. Each issue is particularly focused on delivering a financially and environmentally smart and innovative Noosa region, one that can be a global leader on these critical issues."

Not all of the candidates have responded to the deadline for the survey response, but mayoral candidate Clare Stewart and councillor candidate Patrick Lloyd indicated that their responses were still coming. Jess Glagow and Greg Smith were yet to reply.

Mayor Tony Wellington's main response was that the outgoing council had begun to implement a number of ZEN's initiatives and pointed to the 2019 Climate Emergency Declaration for Noosa.

ZEN is seeking the implantation for an emergency action plan.

"The Noosa Environment Strategy sets out council's objective to achieve net zero emissions for the organisation and the community. I am happy to consider further opportunities for community input into our shire-wide planning for climate change," he said.

"Naturally, I am in favour of trees on public land, including road reserves and pathways."

Noosa Council candidates' expand on their climate change plans.

As for the councillor candidates their response are:

Nathanael Ford: His one word reply yo the climate action plan was "absolutely".

Asked would he endorse a massive urban pathway tree planting program in anticipation of increased temperatures in coming years?

"Yes. The natural shading is something I would personally prefer."

Julien Cahn: "The answer to all your questions is yes, with the caveat that the climate emergency should be addressed with reasoned thinking, deliberate solutions and with metrics to measure the success, the cost and the when and how the various programs would be delivered."

Brian Stockwell: "The Queensland Climate Resilient Council's detailed governance assessment ranked Noosa as a leading council's in the state for its integrated approach to climate change.

He said "we do not have urban heat islands and hence we do not need massive urban street tree plantings - although I support a program to fill priority gaps."

Alan Lander: He would "absolutely support an action plan as long as there is such intransigence at the upper end of our political system. We must push hardest at the 'grass-roots' including local government levels to initiate action.

He said Noosa needs to "preserve and enhance our region's lungs" through urban plantings.

Yanni Van Zijl: She said a climate action plan is "a really important next step after declaring a climate emergency" and urban plantings to counter future temperature rises "and as part of our active transport strategy". "I would encourage the planting of more trees in our urban areas, particularly public spaces, walkways and shopping centres.

Phil Moran: He said he would "endeavour to do so, however getting this up to be included in the upcoming budget round may be tight".

As for street trees: "Absolutely, been banging on about this for years. There is research also that house prices increase in tree lined streets and there are also social benefits."

Amelia Lorentson: "A Climate Emergency Action plan must be developed with the community in time for the 2020-2021 Budget. We need to listen to our community's position on climate change." As for the trees: "How many trees? How much? Where? The community must be allowed full disclosure and asked to decide."

Karen Cook-Langdon: "As Australia's 'most sustainable destination' let's go beyond a PR exercise and get this plan in place to be an inspiration for visitors who come here and for other shires in the country. It's important to have a plan with clear and measurable targets."

She said the tree planting was a great initiative that needed supporting.

Frank Wilkie: He supported street trees and - "If such a (action) plan can include the actions in Noosa council's Climate Change Adaptation Plan, Coastal Hazards Adaptation Plan, Zero Emissions Noosa 2026 and other climate change adaptation and response actions currently underway and planned, then it is worth considering".

Janet Kake: "I have participated in workshops with council in 2019 on climate change. In these workshops we highlighted various areas of Noosa and worked through some strategic planning to prevent the worst- case scenarios from happening."

She is a strong advocate for more tree plantings.

Noosa Council candidates address voters at a public forum. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Meghan Halverson: She is keen for more trees and - "Yes, a climate emergency action plan is critical to claiming a climate emergency. An action plan with measurable outcomes can provide a guide to best practice. Engaging community and action if a plan that can benefit us all is a win/win.

Snezana Redford: On an action plan - "Most definitely, this is one of mine and The Animal Justice Party's main platforms we are running on. On trees plantings - "Absolutely, we need to be proactive in planting trees, reducing land clearing, and tackling all contributors to climate change including animal agriculture."

Joe Jurisevic: He supports carefully selective tree plantings and - "Council is already implementing several policies associated with climate change such as the Climate Change Adaptation Plan, Coastal Hazards Adaptation Plan, Zero Emissions Plan and is implementing priority actions already identified."

David Fletcher: Yes to the plan that "should include but not limited to, an action program to identify and evaluate precincts which are endangered by fire, flood, drought and coastal erosion." He is in favour of tree planting part as "of our bikeways and pathways upgrades" and in public areas.

Karen Finzel: Definitely want the implementation of plan." The prestigious label of UNESCO Biosphere should see Noosa Council recognised in a leadership capacity when it comes to climate change. Of course, I will always engage community." She said tree plantings would enhance general well being and combat temperature rises.

Andrew Squires: "Yes, developing a climate emergency plan should be done immediately. The council must engage with community for a clear understanding of what is important to them. Political influences are not part of this process." He endorses aid tree plantings with cost and location considerations.

Tom Wegener: "I am passionate about cutting Noosa's emissions down to zero. I support the declaration of a climate emergency and see Noosa as a national and world leader in cutting emissions." He did not directly address tree plantings.