Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deception Bay Road Police Unit officers spotted this van driving around a suburban street in April.
Deception Bay Road Police Unit officers spotted this van driving around a suburban street in April.
Offbeat

What the? Driver strapped fridge where?

by Erin Smith
12th May 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Deception Bay Road Policing Unit officers said they did a few double takes when they spotted this van driving down a suburban street, north of Brisbane, on April 26.

Senior Constable Jo Arthur said it was a case of "just because you can, doesn't mean that you should".

"The alleged offender stated the van was already full of other things and they couldn't fit the refrigerator inside the van, so they decided to strap it to the outside of the vehicle," Sen Constable Arthur said.

Under the road rules a load cannot project more than 150 millimetres beyond either side of a vehicles or trailer.

Sen Constable Arthur said it was extremely dangerous as it limited the driver's vision and increased the risk of a traffic crash.

The driver could have been fined $266 for failing to ensure a load on a light vehicles, $311 for driving without clear view in all directions and $533 for careless driving or driving without consideration of other road users.

In this case the officers' used their discretion and issued a fine for driving a vehicle with a load that projects contrary to legislation - setting the driver back $88.

Originally published as What the? Driver strapped fridge where?

More Stories

driver fined load fail police real life what the?

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Para parrots’ raise toxic concerns

        premium_icon ‘Para parrots’ raise toxic concerns

        News The Wildlife Volunteers Association has been flooded with public alerts about rainbow lorikeets unable to fly during the recent warmer months.

        11 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        premium_icon 11 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        Food & Entertainment Further virus restrictions will ease this weekend

        Sick bus driver leads to multiple cancellations

        premium_icon Sick bus driver leads to multiple cancellations

        News Noosa travellers were left stranded after transport cancellations

        Festival organisers hang up hats on 2020 event

        premium_icon Festival organisers hang up hats on 2020 event

        News Organisers pull the plug on major music festival in Coast hinterland