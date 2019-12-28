What to do in Noosa on New Year’s Eve

Oracle Liquid will create a laser light spectacular on Noosa Main Beach this New Year's Eve.

New Year’s Eve in the Noosa region offers an wide range of options – whether you’re after dinner and an illumination extravaganza or an old-style country dance.

The Noosa Ferry and free Go Buses will be running into the evening so you can easily travel from Tewantin and Noosaville into the Hastings Street precinct, and vice versa.

NOOSA HEADS

Illuminate the Beach

Spectacular laser light show on Noosa Main Beach starting from 7pm until midnight, with enhanced sound and lightscape on the hour, every hour plus an unique projection countdown at midnight organised by the Hastings Street Association.

Night of the Lanterns at Bistro C

Live music and four-course menu, Hastings St, 7.30pm.

‘The Jungle’ Discotheque at Miss Moneypenny’s

Hastings St, 8pm.

Venetian Masquerade ball-inspired NYE dinner

Noosa Waterfront, 7pm.

NYE Early Dinner at Noosa Beachhouse

Hastings St, 5-7pm.

All day dining and family fun at Noosa Reef Hotel

Noosa Dr, 10am onwards.

Barbecue Bonanza and Laser show at RACV Noosa Resort

Noosa Dr, 4pm.

NYE at Ricky’s Noosa

Quamby Pl, from 5pm.

Paris Lawrence at Rolling Rock

Hastings St, 10pm.

SUNSHINE BEACH

Banquet at Embassy XO.

Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Banquet at Embassy XO, 5.30-11.30pm, modern Asian cuisine, award-winning wine list, bangin’ cocktails and a fresh ocean breeze. Settle in with a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne on arrival. Two sittings available – from 5.30pm and from 8.30pm six courses for $130 per person, $40 for kids under 12 (first sitting only) – must book on 5455 4460.

NOOSAVILLE

Noosa Boathouse early bird family feast

Three-course feast style dinner (includes shared entree, main and dessert plates and kids menu). Adults: $59pp, Kids 12yrs & under $20pp. Two-hour bookings from 5pm.

Noosa Boathouse four-course dinner

Bookings from 7.45pm, cost is $149pp.

Family Fun NYE Party at Villa Noosa Hotel

Mary St, 5-8pm.

COOROY

Picnic on the Green

Family fun on the bowling green, bouncing castle, games and movies for kids, 6-9pm

NYE Retro Party at Cooroy RSL

With PJ the DJ playing hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s, Maple St, 7.30pm.

Radio Club Band performing at Cooroy Memorial Hall

Maple Street, Cooroy, 7.30pm

New Year’s Eve Country Dance

Belli Hall, Eumundi Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park, 7.30pm.

TEWANTIN

Live bands in the Digger’s Bar and South Bar, Tewantin Noosa RSL

Memorial Ave, Tewantin

New Year’s Eve with The SandFlys

Noosa Marina, from 8pm

Fireworks at the Marina

There’s free fireworks, live music and plenty of fun at Noosa Marina’s free New Year’s Eve event from 8pm to midnight. See fireworks over the Noosa River at 9pm and midnight. Strictly no BYO – plenty of food and beverage options available at the Marina’s restaurants, cafes and bar.

EUMUNDI

Family fun at the Imperial Hotel

Free, family-friendly live music, DJs, movie marathon and a midnight balloon drop at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi. The live music from 4pm. For the kids, there’s a Movie Marathon in The Brewery with Sing, Toy Story 4 and Hunt for the Wilderpeople – doors open at 6pm, BYO pillow, blankets, bean bags or small chairs. Movies are free but please register the number of moviegoers by phoning 5442 8811. There’ll be a simple children’s snack menu on the night and a balloon drop at midnight.