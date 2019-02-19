What to expect from Samsung’s mega event

Samsung is about to reveal its latest gadget technology with the highly anticipated unveiling of its new Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphone devices.

The Korean tech giant is the world's biggest maker of smartphones and tech fans are waiting to see if the company has any surprises left up its sleeve.

Can it reveal something that tempts Apple diehards who have a cult-like devotion to the iPhone?

Will the company's latest smartphone innovations be enough to fend off the charging Chinese device makers including Huawei, Oppo and the lesser known Xiaomi, and keep it at the top of the pile for years to come?

Will it finally have a foldable phone ready for market?

These are the questions that will begin to be answered on Thursday morning when Samsung's Unpacked event kicks off.

With Mobile World Congress taking place next week, Samsung is getting a headstart on other device makers in showcasing its new models and already a number of leaks show what we might expect to see.

GALAXY S PHONE TURNS 10

The flagship Galaxy S10 and S10+ models could be the most leaked devices in the history of smartphones. A video that briefly appeared on YouTube this week picked up by Tech Radar's Matt Swider appeared to show an early hands-on with the device inside a Samsung campus building.

When it comes to the top-tier phones, we're expecting all-new and more powerful processors, improved battery performance (that definitely shouldn't blow up) and a triple camera with a new third lens offering a wide angle option.

Samsung’s flagship devices are expected to cost nearly as much as top range iPhones.

The top Samsung phones are also tipped to have reverse wireless charging. We saw this nifty feature on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro last year that allows you to charge other handsets by simply touching them together, provided the other smartphone has Qi wireless compatibility.

Samsung should also unveil two cheaper phone models: The Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

A 5G SMARTPHONE

As 5G networks begin getting switched on in 2019, device makers are competing to capitalise on consumer demand for the new, faster mobile connectivity by releasing 5G compatible smartphones.

Samsung, Huawei and LG are among the top device makers set to bring a 5G device to market in a few months' time. Samsung had a prototype 5G device on show at CES in January and talked up its work on the new technology.

Telstra has already signed deals with unnamed manufacturers to bring 5G devices to its network in the first half of this year.

A FOLDABLE PHONE

Samsung has long held aspirations of bringing out a smartphone with a foldable screen and it looks like 2019 is the year.

In November, it showed off its Infinity Flex display but we don't know what the final product will look like yet.

Flexible display technology seems to have finally been mastered by tech companies and Samsung certainly won't be the only one to unveil a foldable phone. However it's likely that it won't be available until much later in the year.

GALAXY BUDS

The Korean tech giant could also debut a pair of new wireless earbuds.

The rumoured product is expected to be called Galaxy Buds, according to trademark applications and Bluetooth certification filings. The device will compete with the hugely popular Apple AirPods.

What was purported to be a leaked promotional image earlier this month had technophiles excited, giving them a glimpse at Samsung's anticipated wireless earbuds. But we should know for sure what they'll look like after this week.

OTHER TECH

Samsung could also unveil updates to its smart watch wearables line, provide more details about when we can get our hands on its Bixby-powered smart speaker and give us a solid look at its new Galaxy Tab S5e tablet.

The Unpacked event will kick off at 6am on Thursday morning AEST and will be live streamed online.

Make sure to come back to news.com.au for all the latest from the event.