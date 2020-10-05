What tradies are in demand in Qld

HomeBuilder and other big government spending projects means about 114,000 Queensland tradies will be needed.

HomeBuilder and other big government spending projects means about 114,000 Queensland tradies will be needed.

Billions of dollars of infrastructure projects is driving demand for tradesmen and women in the Queensland construction sector with a surge in house and land packages also generating jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic..

According to research by Construction Skills QLD the state will need 114,000 tradesmen and women this financial year, down from the 125,000 in 2019-20.

The Federal Government announced over the weekend two job-creating initiatives which should boost the construction sector.

It unveiled an extension of the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme giving 10,000 extra first homeowners access to loans with deposits as low as 5 per cent.

The government will also pay half the salary of 100,000 new apprentices and trainees in any industry for one year under a new $1.2bn wage subsidy scheme.

Construction Skills QLD director of research Robert Sobyra said federal and state government-funded projects and intervention - especially COVID-19 stimulus packages - have been instrumental in creating employment.

He said in southeast Queensland major publicly funded infrastructure projects such as the Cross River Rail and Brisbane Metro will continue to be big employment generators.

He said those projects, as well as Queens Wharf, ensured demand for crane operators, riggers, structural steel construction workers and other skilled tradies.

"That reflects the bias in the industry towards infrastructure where there is a lot of concrete and cranes and heavy industry," he said.

"We may be focusing on the big ticket items but there are also a lot of these `rats and mice' housing land packages developments are absolutely flying.

"While the big infrastructure projects employ a lot of painters, tilers, carpenters and plumbers, the house and land stuff is really important to keep them going as well."

While the multi-billion dollar Brisbane infrastructure projects take centre stage other major publicly-funded projects outside the capital such as the light rail extension on the Gold Coast, the Bruce Highway upgrade on the Sunshine Coast and the new men's mega prison near Gatton will also generate thousands of new construction trade jobs.

The Queen's Wharf development in the Brisbane CBD.

"These big infrastructure projects are driven by public spending but if you also look at the house and land packages (with HomeBuilder) it all adds up to a lot of work generated from government intervention," he said.

"The construction industry has been the biggest take up of JobKeeper but there has also been other government help such as wage subsidies for apprentices which have been very important."