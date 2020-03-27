What we know about the latest Noosa case

A person who has tested positive to COVID-19 visited three Noosa venues, two in Sunshine Beach.

FEW details have emerged of the COVID-19 infected patients who visited three Noosa locations while infectious earlier this month, however Mayor Tony Wellington has confirmed the patient was not a local.

"Unfortunately we do have a new local case of coronavirus," Cr Wellington said.

"This resulted from a person who was visiting Noosa who came form out of town.

"They were here on the 13th, 14th and 15th of March and since returning home have tested positive."

Queensland Health have issued a public alert for people who visited:

Land & Sea Brewery: The Noosa Beer Company, Noosaville on Friday, March 13 between 1-3pm

Sum Yung Guys Restaurant, Sunshine Beach on Friday, March 13 between 6.45-8.45pm

The Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Sunshine Beach on Saturday, March 14 between 3.45-11.30pm, and on Sunday, March 15 between 12.30-2pm.

"Queensland Health is asking is people who attended those venues at those time should monitor their health for the next 14 days," Cr Wellington said.

Sunshine Beach Surf Club has issued a statement about the venue's 80 guests and staff who were exposed to a person who has since tested positive to the coronavirus.

"On Saturday, March 14, a visitor to the region attended a wedding reception in our function room," the statement reads.

"He/she also had lunch the next day on one of our desks between 12.30 and 2pm.

"Queensland Health has contacted all 80 of the wedding guests and none had reported illness.

"None of our staff have reported illness to us or the department."

This comes as Queensland COVID-19 count reaches 493 cases, 56 of those on the Sunshine Coast.

Cr Wellington extended the reminder to all Noosa locals to stay home if you feel unwell.

"Of course for all residents, if you're sick stay home," he said.

"If you do develop a dry cough or a fever ring your doctor, don't just turn up at the doctor, ring them first"

The State Government has advised all national park and recreational area camp grounds were closed and Cr Wellington confirmed Noosa Council controlled campgrounds at Boreen Point and Noosa North Shore had followed that order.

"Our campground at Munna Point remains open, but only for RVs that are self contained."

Council is also offering financial relief from some of its services.

"Noosa Council has suspended waste charged for local businesses who no longer needing their rubbish collected."

Council will meet today with the business round table and Tourism Noosa to determine how to help local businesses moving forward.