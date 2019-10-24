What we must do to protect Noosa River’s five-star rating

Max Michaelis captures the clear quality of this sunset over a healthy Noosa River.

Max Michaelis captures the clear quality of this sunset over a healthy Noosa River.

COMPLACENCY would be the worst flow-on effect from the Noosa River’s latest Healthy Land and Water Report Card A- water quality repeat of the 2018 result, combined with a five-star economic and social benefit

“The results remind us to not be complacent, to always aim to do more to protect and improve our river’s health so that others can enjoy it for generations to come,” Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said.

He said council was working with the community, industry and State Government to establish a set of agreed new management arrangements.

“We will soon call for feedback on the draft Noosa River Plan, which will provide the framework to maintain and even improve on the current health of the river,” Cr Wilkie said.

“To achieve effective, whole-of-catchment results, it’s important we collaborate with our residents, business community and State Government.”

CEO of Healthy Land and Water, Julie McLellan, said the health of Noosa’s freshwater creeks and estuaries improved on last year, with the catchment currently in excellent condition.

“It’s good to see Noosa Council is continuing to invest in protecting and enhancing this much-loved community and environmental asset for future generations to enjoy,” she said.

“Based on results from our 2019 community survey, extremely high numbers of residents (88%) are satisfied with their local waterways.

“With 69% of residents recreating in or alongside their local waterway at least weekly, it is clear that Noosa residents love and value their waterways,” she said.

Healthy Land and Water Monitoring Program is regarded as one of the most comprehensive waterway monitoring programs in Australia.

Healthy Land and Water is an independent organisation dedicated to improving and protecting South East Queensland’s environment.