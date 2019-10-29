What will work for you and your job chances in Noosa’s digital world

IN the coming age of artificial intelligence, figuring out where Noosa’s new jobseekers may fit in to a digitally-enhanced economy is about to be brainstormed thanks to the Noosa Greens.

Greens Deputy Leader and Senator for Queensland Larissa Waters is coming to Noosa this Wednesday, October 30, at the Peregian Digital Hub, to host a community discussion on employment directions.

The ‘Jobs of the Future’ event will hear a range of views from teachers, experts and local people with an interest in diversifying the economy, creating long-term jobs and helping graduates enter the workplace.

Sen Waters recently chaired hearings of the Future of Jobs in Regional Australia Inquiry in Townsville and Mackay.

“The Sunshine Coast is at a crossroads, the economic approaches from last century are letting us down but regions that plan for the transition can flourish and take advantage of this change,” she said.

“Everyone in Noosa and the Sunshine Coast deserves an open conversation about how to deal with the impacts of climate disruption and help turn the transition away from fossil fuels into a region-sustaining opportunity.

“Noosa Council’s plans to be carbon neutral by 2026 will bring opportunities for good, sustainable, local jobs.”

Sen Waters wants to hear “first-hand what people and workers value about their community and how they think the region can adapt to the rapid change taking place in our economy, from a local to global scale”.

The expert line-up includes co-founder of InspirED Rebecca Davies, Director of the Peregian Digital Hub Chris Boden, Zero Emissions Noosa’s Joe Shlegeris and a Welcome to Country by Aunty Bridgette Chilli Davis, Traditional Owner Elder Murulla Kabi Kabi First Peoples and Country – Sunshine Coast.

This event is open to everyone in the community, and will include light refreshments –

vegetarian and gluten-free finger food.

Event Details

What: Jobs of the Future

When: 6.00-7.30 pm, Wednesday 30 October

Where: Peregian Beach Community House, 255 David Low Way, Peregian Beach 4573

Free event, RSVP needed : greens.org.au/futurejobs