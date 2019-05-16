What you can still see at Noosa Food and Wine Festival

EVENT: Soak up the atmosphere at Noosa Food and Wine Festival Village.

EVENT: Soak up the atmosphere at Noosa Food and Wine Festival Village. Contributed

DON'T worry if you've left your ticket purchasing to Noosa Food and Wine Festival a little late this year, there is still time to see all the action for yourself.

From exclusive events at some of Noosa's top restaurants to the more budget friendly options, there is something for everyone.

The Festival Village is said to be the heart of event and festival director Sheridah Puttick is looking forward to see it come alive.

"For me the festival hub is where everyone comes and celebrates,” she said.

Festival Village tickets cost $36, or $16 for children 17 and under, and include a glass of of Dal Zotto Prosecco, access the Chef's Skills Table, Providore on Hastings Pavilion, the Beer and Cider Corner, live cooking demonstrations and live music.

Festival Village ticket holders can also add a Masterclass experience. With sweet and savoury options you can enjoy everything from Woombye Cheese to Adriano Zumbo's decadent creations. All tickets are $35.

Ms Puttick's picks are Nose-to-tail with Aria's Joel Bickford masterclass and Pickling and Fermenting masterclass.

Otherwise head along to the new River Bar, with hand-curated cocktails and delicious food for $75, or the Drinks Lab to see some of the best mixologists, wine connoisseurs and spirit gurus spill their secrets and tricks for $45.

Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin said this year will be packed full with everything from cooking to live music.

"We have a great line-up of talent this year,” Mr McPharlin said.

On Sunday the Festival Village will offer a Locals Sunday Session with tickets at $16 from 4pm.

"Sunday will be a cracker of a day and we have a special locals deal,” Mr McPharlin said.

"I'm super excited.”

If you are looking for something inexpensive head to Noosa Junction's Twilight Market tonight, entry is free.

For those with a high-end budget tickets are available for events from a $95 brunch on the beach up to a $275 pool-party lunch on Makepeace Island.

See the full program for Festival Village cooking demonstrations and live music and find any last minute tickets at www.noosa

foodandwine.com.au.

Last minute ideas

Friday:

Noosa Brewery Trail - $150

Pitchfork and Pork - $120

Saturday:

Club Crusoe - $195

Peter Kuruvita and Evan Hayter Margaret River Journey - $230

Sunday:

Well Nourished - $95

Neil Perry's Blue Water Grill - $250

Masterclases/Drinks:

Gluten-free Gnocchi - $35

Wines of the World - $45

Smoke on the Water - $75