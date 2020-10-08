Menu
The Danish Crown Prince Couple, Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte attend the opening of the Danish Parliament
What you missed in Aussie royal’s outfit

by Nadia Salemme
8th Oct 2020 5:43 AM
Wearing a pillbox hat, Princess Mary has channelled style icon Jackie Kennedy Onassis for an appearance at Danish Parliament.

The Australian-born royal, 48, wore the chic headwear teamed with a pleated, pastel pink skirt and black power blazer for the formal occasion, which marked the start of Denmark's new parliamentary year.

At Folketing Hall within Christiansborg Castle, Princess Mary was joined by her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, and mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.

Marty's outfit was particularly notable as a nod to the iconic look of the 60s, made famous by the former US First Lady.

Like Jackie O, Princess Mary wore her hair in a slicked-back, low bun to accommodate the black head-wear, while she teamed the fan-like skirt with a pair of pointed Gianvito Rossi python heels and a Celine belt.

Via Instagram, a statement from the Danish royal family explained the significance of the occasion.

"When the clock struck 12, a new parliamentary year began today in the Folketing Hall at Christiansborg Castle, and true to tradition, Her Majesty the Queen and their Royal Highnesses attended the Crown Prince, Crown Princess and Princess Benedict's first meeting," the Instagram post - translated from Danish to English - said.

"According to the Constitution, the Folketing must open on the first Tuesday in October, and at the opening, the first item on the agenda is always to elect a chairman and deputy chairmen of the Folketing."

