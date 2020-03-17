What you need to know about coronavirus in Noosa
AS Noosa braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know right now.
The virus, known as COVID-19, originated in China and is rapidly spreading across Australia and the world.
We will continue to update this story as the situation develops.
HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW:
- A 77-year-old Tewantin aged care resident died last Friday after she caught a flight from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney. It was not until after her death she tested positive. The woman’s daughter, who returned to Australia from San Francisco two weeks ago, also tested positive to COVID-19 however details are yet to emerge of where she had been since returning from the US.
- QLD Health are working to contact trace people who were on Virgin Australia flight VA408 from Maroochydore to Sydney on Friday, March 13.
- Noosa Council will taking extra precautionary measures to reduce the COVID-19 risk to residents and visitors at council-owned facilities and have a COVID-19 Management Plan in place so essential services like garbage collection can continue.
- The Federal Government has advised against non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people. This has already claimed massive events like the Sydney Royal Easter Show and CMC Rocks QLD with events closer to home also being postponed.
- Locally, events have been postponed or cancelled:
- Cooroy Meet the Candidate - cancelled
- Wellness Tourism Summit - postponed
- Street Eats and Beats - postponed
- Cooroy Fusion Festival - postponed
- Woolworths stores across Noosa will open its doors exclusively to the elderly and disabled people for one hour from, March 17. For 7—8am, concession cardholders will have exclusive access to buy groceries and other supplies. All other shoppers will be granted access after 8am.
- Local bakeries have be hit by an influx of customers as shoppers look for other places to by sold out items at supermarkets.
- Noosa Magistrates Court is “business as usual” despite the announcement all new jury trials will be suspended for the immediate future. On Tuesday the Noosa Court only allowed groups of five to 10 people into the courtroom at one time.
- It has been confirmed Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie is in quarantine after contact with someone with a confirmed novel coronavirus case.
- Peregian kindy mum Kelly Carthy recently formed a coronavirus Community Care Network in Noosa to help ease the pressures on our aged and frail residents amid virus concerns.
- As the virus is expected to have an impact on several industries, local musicians and performers are reaching out for support as the threat of COVID-19 takes hold.
- As of March 16, Queensland has had 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. Individual confirmed cases can be found here. It is believed the state has seen 10 new cases diagnosed since those statistics were made available.
- From Monday March 16, new self-quarantine requirements have changed for all overseas travellers.
- Caloundra and Toowoomba will trial drive-through fever clinics as Queensland ramps up its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates who fail to self-isolate because of COVID-19 with those in Queensland facing fines of more than $10,000.
- Queensland Health has issued advice for anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19, and what the symptoms are. Read more here.