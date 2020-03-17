What you need to know about coronavirus in Noosa

Coronavirus and what we know in Noosa so far.

Coronavirus and what we know in Noosa so far.

AS Noosa braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know right now.

The virus, known as COVID-19, originated in China and is rapidly spreading across Australia and the world.

We will continue to update this story as the situation develops.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW: