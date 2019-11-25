What you need to know about the AMAs

The who's who of musical talent and industry big wigs will gather at the 2019 American Music Awards today to celebrate artists old and new, from pop to punk and beyond.

The AMAs is one of the most wild events on the celebrity awards ceremony calendar; where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake stepped out in top-to-toe denim, where Adam Lambert simulated oral sex on his backup dancer and Lady Gaga hit the red carpet on a mechanical horse.

We've got you covered with all the exciting details from who's performing to where to watch the show. Here's everything you need to know about one of music's biggest nights.

Taylor Swift is being awarded Artist of the Decade and will perform a medley of her greatest hits. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

HOW DO I WATCH?

The show will broadcast exclusively on Foxtel. It will broadcast live on FOX8 at noon (Sydney time) on Monday, November 25.

WHO'S THE HOST?

Singer Ciara will host the event.

WHO IS NOMINATED?

This year, Post Malone has the most nominations with seven, but Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow closely with six. Taylor Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, has five nominations and a shot at beating Michael Jackson to win the most AMAs of all time. Swift, who is 29, currently has 23 wins, and Jackson had 24. Check out the full list of nominees below.

WHO WILL PERFORM?

This year has a wide variety of performers. Expect the Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain to take the stage. Swift will also be performing a medley of her hits despite alleged pushback from Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, who own her masters.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

A RTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Marshmello & Bastille, Happier

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Señorita

Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings

Halsey, Without Me

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down

FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK

Halsey, Without Me

Jonas Brothers, Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes

Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY

Luke Combs, Beautiful Crazy

Dan + Shay, Speechless

Blake Shelton, God's Country

FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Post Malone, Wow.

Travis Scott, Sicko Mode

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Khalid, Talk

Lizzo, Juice

Ella Mai, Trip

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

