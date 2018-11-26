What's at the library this week

Bookings and enquiries 53296555 or visit website.

Mobile robotics showcase

Explore the world of robotics on board the Mobile Library. All levels of robot enthusiasts welcome. Free.

Mobile Library - from December 1-8 between 9am and 5pm

Download an eBook

Learn how to use your tablet to download an eBook and eAudiobook. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Library - December 3 from 10-11am

Colour and talk

Come and enjoy a morning of calming adult colouring and pleasant conversation. Free.

Noosaville Library (Wallum Room) - December 3 from 10am-12pm

Storytime

Stories, songs and creative play for under 5s. Free.

Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - Every Friday, 10-10:45am

Cooroy Library - Every Wednesday, 10-10:45am (during school term).

Cooroy Makerspace

If you'd like to attend one of the makerspace workshops or perhaps become a member but want to find out more, then come along and check out the space, technology and chat to other members. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library - Every Wednesday, 2-4pm

Noosaville Library - Every Thursday and Friday, 2-4pm

Drop in Tech Help

Have you got a question about your tablet, smartphone, or computer? Need some help using your favourite social media platform? Forgotten your email password or not sure how to clear out your inbox? Drop in and chat with our friendly volunteers. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library - first and third Thursday every month, 9-10am

Tech Help

Have you got tech troubles? Or would you just like to get started? Join our informal tech help sessions. Library staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist you with troubleshooting and to improve your skills and confidence in using technology. BYO device recommended. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library - Tuesdays, 9-11am

Noosaville Library - Fridays, 9-11am

English Conversation Class

Are you looking to improve your spoken English skills? Join our qualified tutors in a relaxed group class to practice English and make new friends. All welcome. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library - Wednesdays (school term), 1:30-3:30pm