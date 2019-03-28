What's on the big screen this week

THE first of three live-action remakes Disney is dropping this year is here.

Tim Burton brings his signature style to Dumbo, expanding on the hour-long fable released way back in 1941.

It's a different story, but one which still celebrates difference and the importance of family.

Also out this week is Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated follow-up to Get Out. In his new thriller Us, his cast is pulling double duty as a family who are terrorised by their own doppelgangers.

And get the tissues ready for the latest young adult romance Five Feet Apart, which tells the story of how two teens meet and fall in love in hospital while undergoing treatment for cystic fibrosis.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Dumbo (PG)

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. But when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Why you should see it: Tim Burton expands on the classic animated tale in Disney's latest live-action remake. It's wonderful, whimsical viewing. Read the review.

Us (MA 15+)

A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begin to terrorise them.

Why you should see it: Director Jordan Peele proves his first film, Get Out, was no aberration. He doubles the frights with his new thriller. Read the review.

Five Feet Apart (M)

Two teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.

Why you should see it: The latest in a string of strong young adult sick-lit romances, this is a heart-wrenching, three-hanky romance. Read the review.

Continuing

The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

It's been five years since everything was awesome, but now the citizens are facing a huge new threat from outer space.

Why you should see it: This bright and busy sequel is Duplo the fun, with some great messages for warring siblings. Read the review.

Fighting With My Family (M)

This heart-warming comedy follows a former wrestler and his family making a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Why you should see it: This scrappy go-lucky affair should do for pro wrestling what School of Rock did for heavy metal anthems. Read the review.

Destroyer (MA 15+)

When a fresh case exposes history from a former investigation, LAPD detective Erin Bell is forced to face her demons.

Why you should see it: Nicole Kidman channels Dirty Harry in this gritty police drama. Read the review.

Swimming With Men (M)

A man who is suffering a mid-life crisis finds new meaning in his life as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronised swimming team.

Why you should see it: Synchronised men make a splash in this gentle, feel-good tonic. Read the review.

Hotel Mumbai (MA 15+)

This drama tells the astonishing true story of the victims and survivors of the devastating attacks on Mumbai in 2008, celebrating the compassion, courage and resilience of ordinary people.

Why you should see it: This thrilling portrait of a city under siege is tense and demanding viewing. Read the interview with Aussie star Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Sometimes Always Never (PG)

A detective fantasy/family drama where a love of words helps a father reconnect with a missing son.

Why you should see it: This complex family drama is both witty and heart-wrenching and is anchored by a superb performance by Bill Nighy. Read the review.

Pimped (MA 15+)

Two twisted housemates lure an unbalanced woman into a sexual trap, with murderous results.

Why you should see it: A seductive Aussie thriller that's dark but not overly bloody.

Captain Marvel (M)

Carol Danvers is a former US Air Force fighter pilot whose DNA fused with that of a Kree during an accident, leading her to question her past when Earth is caught in a galactic war between two alien races.

Why you should see it: Marvel's first stand-alone female superhero film is well worth the wait, balancing action, humour and world building with a serious side of sass. Read the review.