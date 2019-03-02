What's hot at Noosa Food and Wine 2019

STAR: Chef Matt Golinski will be cooking up a three-course feast at the Butter Factory Arts Centre.

THIS year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival returns from May 16-20 with a host of events taking place across Noosa including beach events, hinterland events and a new spotlight on the region's craft breweries.

We've scoped the program and picked a few favourites.

Local breweries

New to the festival is a focus on Noosa's local craft breweries.

Locally Crafted Noosa, May 16, 10am, $160

Sunshine Coast Craft Beer Tours take you on a tour where you can sample not only locally crafted beer but also gin, coffee and chocolate. Venues include Flying West Coffee, Land & Sea brewery and distillery and the Noosa Chocolate Factory.

Brewer's Delight at Heads of Noosa Brewing Co, May 16, 5pm, $89

Graze on some finger-food and wash it down with exceptional local brews while enjoying some live music at a relaxed gathering at Noosa's newest brewery.

Noosa Brewery Trail, May 17, 11.30am, $150

Experience a relaxed afternoon exploring three breweries in Noosa (Land & Sea, Eumundi and Copperhead Restaurant and Brewery) on the Noosa Brewery Trail. Get behind the scenes, meet the brewers and sample fresh local beer along the way. Oh, and don't worry about driving, an air-conditioned bus awaits.

Restaurant events

Line Caught, Grain Finished, May 17, 12pm, $169

Join Noosa Boathouse chef Shane Bailey as he collaborates with Ben O'Donoghue and Nick Holloway for a Land & Sea-inspired lunch highlighting quality Queensland beef as well as locally caught seafood.

Grazie - dinner with Ronni, Alessandro and Giovanni, May 17, 7pm, $215

Join OzHarvest's Food Fighter champion Ronni Kahn with friends for dinner at Locale as they share the appreciation of the entire ingredient and celebrate the end to end food cycle with gratitude.

Club Crusoe, May 18, 5pm, $195

For one night only, Rococo Bistro Noosa is bringing a beach party to the shores of Laguna Bay with four hours of DJs and live music, dancing, sublime food, plentiful drink and, of course, coconuts.

Pop! - Art, Bubbles and Canapes, May 18, 2pm, $125

In celebration of a milestone occasion, renowned pop artist Peter Phillips will host an exhibition of works spanning the course of his six-decade career at his new studio. Enjoy contemporary canapes by acclaimed creative chef Josh Lopez, learn a little about the history of Pop Art, meet the artist and hear stories about Peter's contemporaries including Roy Lichtenstein and Brett Whitely.

New events

A Real Taste of Noosa, May 17, 7pm $249 (or $264 with transport included)

Join Matt Golinski at the historic Butter Factory Arts Centre for a three course feast with matching wines, beers and cocktails. You'll be dining off a three-piece hand-thrown dinner set that has been created by a local potter just for you, sipping an artisanal cocktail created by Fortune Distillery and inspired by local botanicals, and taking home your dinnerware, a limited edition bottle of local gin and signed copies of Tastes of Noosa.

Sake Masterclass and Dinner, May 18, 6pm $110

Rey of Sake Net brings traditional sake of Japan to Sumi Open Kitchen. Enjoy this finely crafted sake alongside a six-course Japanese menu prepared by Sumi Open Kitchen's chef Giles Hohnen. The menu will focus on seasonality and market availability of produce, and prepared using their Japanese kappo charcoal grill.

Well Nourished, May 19, 9am $95

This Sunday morning brunch brings local and organic produce straight to the shores of Noosa Main Beach. Think organic, ethical produce, seasonal food, locally roasted coffee and cold pressed juices.

Go to www.noosafoodandwine.com.au for tickets and the full program.