Engineer Showing Apprentice How to Use Drill In Factory
Employment

What’s next for 1000 All Trades staff and students?

by Hayden Johnson
23rd Jul 2020 5:30 AM
AUSTRALIA'S largest employer of apprentices and trainees has collapsed in a shock administration that has left more than 1000 staff and students facing an anxious wait to learn their fate.

All Trades Queensland, founded in 1987, was put under the control of administrators on Wednesday afternoon after a significant reduction of work due to COVID-19.

All Trades offers a "pool of apprentices" for businesses to access and in turn provides workers with "real-world training" in the construction, automotive, engineering, hospitality and trainee industries.

The future of 50 head office staff, 414 apprentices and 638 active students at All Trades is now under a cloud.

Company director Ian Johnson handed control of the company to FTI Consulting administrators John Park and Joanne Dunn on Wednesday.

"We live in some difficult times with coronavirus," Mr Johnson said. "It's not just us, everybody is in strife." 

It's understood the company is likely to be sold.

All Trades Queensland is the second major training firm to collapse this year after the closure of Biga Training in January.

Master Builders Training And Licencing Policy manager Adam Profke said the collapse of All Trades Queensland proved training organisations "have had a hard time of it for a while".

"It's an incredibly tough industry to be a part of."

Originally published as What's next for 1000 All Trades staff and students?

administration all trades queensland collapse

