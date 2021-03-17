Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Throne Games with Stephen Drill
News

What’s next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

17th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

Buckingham Palace is in damage control, trying to mend fences between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

To help explain what will happen next, UK royal journalist and author Penny Junor sits down with News Corp Australia's Europe Correspondent Stephen Drill to discuss the latest news in a live video chat on Thursday March 17 at 8pm AEDT.

In our 30-minute special, titled Throne Games, they will cover what's next for the royals.

See a sneak peek above and you can follow the live chat above.

Originally published as What's next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle prince harry royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooroy members urged to lobby Noosa council

        Premium Content Cooroy members urged to lobby Noosa council

        Golf Cooroy members have been urged to lobby Noosa councillors to support a proposal to build a high-quality retirement resort adjacent to their hinterland golf course.

        ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Premium Content ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

        Premium Content Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

        News ‘It must have been airbags that saved them. The look made me feel sick.’