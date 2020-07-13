Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tom Forde from Forde Property has listed the Sunshine Beach Rd property for sale.
Tom Forde from Forde Property has listed the Sunshine Beach Rd property for sale.
Property

What’s next for Noosa’s Coffee Club building

Matt Collins
13th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The lattes may have come to an end, but what is to come for Noosa’s former Coffee Club building?

Tom Forde from Forde property has recently listed the Sunshine Beach Rd property for sale or lease.

The 6 Coast suburbs cashed-up buyers are after

Undervalued but in-demand suburb on hit list

He said it was an exciting time for a business owner to set up in the area.

“There are lots of new things happening in the Junction,” he said.

“There are lots of new operators in this area.”

Located alongside the Noosa Cinemas, the large building is an ideal space to establish serviced offices, corporate offices, health, medical or easy to convert to use as a gym or yoga studio.

“It’s a large space for the Junction,” Mr Forde said.

“It’s a virtual blank canvas for an enterprising business operator to restyle and create something original.”

noosa junction noosa property noosa real estate the coffee club
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa’s great oudoors back open for business

        premium_icon Noosa’s great oudoors back open for business

        News The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service’s Great Sandy Information Centre at Tewantin’s North Shore ferry crossing has reopened for bookings.

        Let’s go Broncos ... winning without a coach works!

        premium_icon Let’s go Broncos ... winning without a coach works!

        Opinion Just what must the Brisbane coach be thinking now that his side has won after...

        The best way to rescue these precious possums

        premium_icon The best way to rescue these precious possums

        News Lucky young possums were saved by concerned people picking them up, wrapping them...