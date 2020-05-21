What’s next for Noosa’s prime development site?

THERE are no immediate plans to develop one of Noosa’s prime commercial sites even as the demolition crews finish razing one of the Junction’s former social hubs.

The Noosa Heads Bowls Club is now mostly rubble as site owner Coles demolishes the clubhouse out of safety concerns – a move that has earned a vote of thanks from Noosa Police.

Noosa Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the building has been derelict for a long period and had been a hang out for an unruly element.

On the way down is the Noosa Bowls Club at Noosa Junction

“It’s been years unattended and we were just finding a lot of kids were just going there and starting to destroy the place really,” Sen Sgt Carroll said.

“We got on to Coles and they’ve been excellent.

“We spoke with Coles property management and have been liaising with them closely the last six months. They agreed to demolish it, it was a really good partnership,” Sen Sgt Carroll said.

He said members of the public were “ringing us about kids hanging around down there”.

“We contacted Coles and said ‘we’ve got some problems there’ and they ended up closing off that block,” he said.

“They ended up putting in security pretty much 24 hours until such time they go their authority to demolish and then they were straight on to it.

“I can’t praise them enough, really.”

Noosa Council planning committee chair Councillor Brian Stockwell said he was not aware of any applications before council and believed Coles was holding off until the new Noosa Plan was adopted.

Noosa Bowls Club in its glory days.

Cr Stockwell said in the past Coles had wanted to site a liquor outlet on site as part of their development.

Council at the time had expressed concerns about the building of a large box-shaped liquor outlet on site.

“The one they used as an example to us as to how they could maintain character, was the Regatta bottle shop, which has a bit of style about it.”

He said council will be waiting to see how the corporate giant may now wish to proceed now.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said he was interested to see what Coles might “bring to the table” by way of commercial uses for the site.

He said the council in developing its new town plan had some options as to how this prime development land may be used.

A Coles spokesman said: “Coles has commenced demolition of the former Noosa Bowls Club building to make the area safe.”

“We will keep local residents informed when we have further plans for the site,” he said.

Noosa local Wanda Jardine said on social media: “So sad it’s come to this. Bowlers, dinners and those who enjoyed the evenings entertainment will be gutted.

“I loved the barefoot bowls and learned to bowl with the free lessons the club provided. What a hoot. RIP.”

Colleen Donovan said she had sent “many a good Friday night at the Bowlsy with a great bunch of people”.

