WHAT’S ON: 15+ events happening this week

There are always a magnitude of event happening in Noosa.

Here’s what’s is happening around the region this weekend and into next week.

Outdoor cinema

GATHER the family tonight for an outdoor screening of Toy Story 4 at Cooroy Library.

Presented by Starry Nights entry is free but a gold coin donation is appreciated.

The movie begins at 6.30pm, Friday, March 6.

Blues and Brews

MARK Saturday, March 7 in your diary for Blues & Brews - a night of rocking blues and tasty brews in The Brewery at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi, from 5pm til late. The line-up will include The Venture, Palomino III, Marshall & The Fro and headliners Mason Rack Band hit the stage, and the Craft Beer Bar is sure to keep you and your tastebuds dancing.

Skating fun

PUT your skates on for Adult Roller Skating at Noosa Leisure Centre this Saturday, March 7 from 3-5pm. Gather your friends and enjoy an afternoon of old-fashioned fun with music and cafe/bra available. Cost is $12, skates available to hire for $8. More information on 5329 6550 18+ event.

Story of the Poster

THE Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Noosa presents Paul Atterbury from The Arts Society with The Story of the Poster this Saturday, March 7 at 3.45pm at St Mary’s Church, 17 William St, Tewantin.

The lecture looks at the history of the poster, covering artists and designers, the emergence of famous brands and household names, and the power of propaganda and politics.

Book on 0436 323 776 or email trusler.joan@gmail.com.

Sunday session

PEREGIAN Originals is on again this Sunday, March 8 from 1-5pm. Bring the whole family and a picnic blanket along for an afternoon of cool tunes on the grass outside the Peregian Beach Surf Club. The event in now in its 20th year.

Celebrate women

ZONTA Noosa’s International Women’s Day breakfast will be held at 8am on Sunday, March 8 at The Boathouse in Noosaville. This year’s speaker will be Sandy Bolton MP. International Women’s day is a day when women are recognised for their achievements. All welcome to join. Bookings at: www.trybooking.com/BHWAI

Creative High Tea

EXPERIENCE decadent desserts, sumptuous savories, divine feminine power and an afternoon immersed in creative therapy on Sunday, March 8 from 10am—3pm.

Lipstick Lane Atelier proudly presents #imadeitmyself creative self love workshops in collaboration with WINDO and international women’s week to bring our sisters together in a boutique creative high tea experience.

This will be the opening event for International women’s week and WINDO founder Jeanette Del Santo will be sharing her journey thus far and inspiring us to join her movement of “together women can create a better world”.

Explore a new craft, reignite a passion for an old one in an afternoon of good old crafty play and laughter.

Spaces are strictly limited so book now to avoid missing out on this unique event.

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/creative-high-tea-experience-tickets-84686263895.

Women’s luncheon

CLEAR your calendar ladies and gather for a luncheon for International Women’s Day.

Hosted by Ruby Noosa this lunch will be empowering plus loads of fun while raising funds for a local Noosa charity.

The day will include a two-course meal, dessert platter and two drinks plus a guest speaker and silent auction with items up for grabs from local artists and businesses.

The luncheon is on at The Reef Hotel on Sunday, March 8 at 12pm. Tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/a37f6e37-1f44-4c9a-9348-89513d8e40ea.

Rattler fundraiser

THE Mary Valley Rattler’s historic RM76 railmotor, The Red Rocket, will take a fundraising journey on Sunday, March 8 to help a local boy, Jarrah Jones, who was diagnosed with Wilson’s disease in September 2018 at age 13 – severely impacting his speech and mobility.

He’s now confined to a wheelchair and the Rattler’s journey will help buy a purpose-built vehicle to take Jarrah to medical appointments and get him out and about.

Tickets cost $100 each and include a return railmotor journey from historic Gympie Station at 9.30am to Amamoor, through the beautiful Mary Valley countryside.

There’s morning tea, a sausage sizzle, wine and cheese tasting at the heritage Dagun Station and a goodie bag. The Red Rocket can now accommodate two wheelchairs on-board.

Book at maryvalleyrattler.com.au.

Life in stitches

SEE the last few day of A Life in Patches at Noosa Regional Gallery before it finished on Sunday, March 8.

A Life in Patches features 29 handmade patchwork quilts from the 55 quilters who make up the Wallace House Quilters. It is an exhibition about lives lived in the company of stitching, with each patchwork quilt being a celebration of life.

The group formed in 1984 and has met weekly ever since. The exhibition tells the stories of the personalities behind each piece, and includes portraits and narratives about the women who have laboured over the exquisite works.

The gallery will exhibit works by acclaimed Queensland artist Davida Allen in parallel with A Life in Patches.

Entry to the gallery is free - open Tuesday to Friday from 10am-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm.

Woven secrets

WHAT better time than International Women’s Week is it to hear inspiring stories?

WINDO Inc will present Woven Secrets at the J Noosa on Tuesday, March 10 at 6.30pm.

Hear fact - not fiction - about the refugee situation and become engaged at a heart level with women who work tirelessly on the front line and see in action inspirational outcomes for women by women. Tickets at thej.com.au and includes canapes and a drink.

Stylish talk

INSPIRED by the experiences of women with the charity Dress for Success, Christine Sykes crafted her novel The Changing Room, an empowering story of how hope can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

Join Christine as she shares her Dress for Success experience and how this service builds confidence for women to transform their lives and regain their position in society.

Discover how styling and fashion can impact issues facing women today, including domestic violence and economic independence.

The free event is on at Noosa Library on Wednesday, March 11 from 10—11.30am. Bookings required. Register here.

Women in art

SEE four new exhibitions at Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre that represent 11 different women – from a humanitarian artist telling stories of refugees to a giant ballerina swan.

The gallery is full with textile art, Mount Everest climbing beetles, animated projections, alternative fired ceramics and abstract and portrait paintings – the Kaya Sulc residency Studio has been transformed into a scene from Margaret Olly’s living room.

The exhibitions, Marks & Memories, Windows of Nature, Passage: into the Heart of Resilience, and A Playing With Possibilities coincide with International Women’s Week and to celebrate, there’s an artists’ morning tea Thursday, March 12 from 10.30am, with artist floor talks and a Q & A with humanitarian artist Lorissa Manners.

Koala lunch

MEET Karla, the coolest koala in Noosa at an author talk and book reading on Friday, March 13 at Noosa Riverdeck Restaurant, Noosa Marina, Tewantin, from noon.

Enjoy a two-course lunch and welcome glass of wine for $55.

Hear from author Fizzie Reynolds, Meghan Halverson from Koala Crusaders and music from Cherry Bright.

There’ll be lucky door prizes, raffles and donations, with proceeds to Koala Crusaders.

Must book on 5448 2053 or email anniesbooks@bigpond.com.

Family Fundraiser

CLOSE friends of local surfer Sammy Ring will hold a fundraiser in his honour on Friday, March 13 at Peregian Beach.

The father of two was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer with Surf and Skate for Sammy held to raise money for his medical cost and young family.

The afternoon will include surf coaching and skate workshops from 3.30pm with the music, food, raffles and auction from 6pm.

Donate via www.gofundme.com/f/help-sammy-heal-and-live-his-best-life.

Raise your spirits

WHY not grab a designated driver and head for the foothills of Mt Cooroora in Pomona to discover the Pomona Distilling Co?

A haven of serenity in the Noosa hinterland they serve locally distilled gins and vodka, brews and cocktails, and a modern Asian menu just meant to be shared.

Your local gig guide:

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

COOROY

Benny Mallett, 6pm, Cooroy RSL

EUMUNDI

Irish Mythen, 7.30pm, Imperial Hotel (Oztix)

Charlie Bob Nelson, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

NOOSA

The SandFlys, 5.30pm, Harbour Wine Bar, Noosa Marina

My Cat Nellie, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

EUMUNDI

The Mojo Workers, 3pm, Joe’s Waterhole

Brown Trouts, noon, Imperial Hotel

Maddi Clarke, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

Blues and Brews, feat. Mason Rack Band, Marshall and the Fro, Palomino III, The Venture, 5pm, the Brewery, Imperial Hotel (Oztix)

NOOSA

Johnny Gray and the Atmosphere band, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

EUMUNDI

Johnny Curran, 2pm, Imperial Hotel

NOOSA

Sunset Bar Live Music, 4.30–7.30pm, Noosa Boathouse, Noosaville

PEREGIAN

Peregian Originals, 1pm, Peregian Beach Park.