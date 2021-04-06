Menu
Lily Kingston, Izzy Bainbridge and Noah Bainbridge at the Botanic Gardens in Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar
News

WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these school holidays

Rhylea Millar
6th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

School holidays in Bundaberg are anything but boring, with plenty to see and do with the kids.

From scavenger hunts and giant jumping castles to crafty or sporty workshops, we’ve narrowed down the options for you.

Here are just some of the fun events on these school holidays:

EXPLORE AND LEARN:

  • Toad vs Beetle touring exhibition
    Learn about the history of cane toads, research programs and how they protect sugarcane from beetles.
    WHEN: April 5 – 30 (weekdays only)
    TIME: 10am – midday
    WHERE: Fairymead House Sugar History Museum
    COST: Prices vary. Adults – $8. Children – $4.
    For more information phone Kym Maree Murphy on 0419 215 721.
  • Love Bites
    Headspace Bundaberg is holding a workshop to discuss the strengths and challenges of navigating relationships.
    The workshop which will be conducted by professional facilitators will talk with young people about key themes including respect, consent, friendship, communication, law and abuse.
    Lunch will also be provided.
    WHEN: Tuesday, April 6
    TIME: 9am – 2pm
    WHERE: Headspace Bundaberg – 66 Woongarra St
    COST: Free
    For more information or to RSVP phone Cristel on 4152 3931.
  • Scavenger hunt
    Participate in Bundy’s biggest scavenger hunt at the botanic gardens.
    The first 200 correct answer sheets to be returned will receive a prize.
    Bring your own writing equipment.
    WHEN: Wednesday, April 14
    TIME: 9.30am – midday (Collect answers sheet from Hinkler Hall of Aviation between 9.30am and 10.30am)
    WHERE: The Botanic Gardens and Hinkler Hall of Aviation
    COST: Free.
  • Environmental bus tour
    Young people aged 12 to 25 years old are invited to explore and learn about the local Bundaberg region.
    Participants will visit the Barolin Nature Reserve, The Hummock Reserve and coastal areas and learn from experts about the natural environment.
    Food and drinks will be provided and everyone will receive a nature explorer kit.
    Spaces are limited.
    WHEN: Tuesday, April 13
    TIME: 9am – 2pm
    WHERE: Meet at the Post Office Lane bus stop in Bundaberg CBD
    COST: Free
    For more information phone 4130 4150.

ART AND CRAFT:

  • Autumn leaf wreath workshop
    Make your own Autumn themed wreath out of paper at this crafty workshop for children aged three years and older.
    Parent or guardian supervision is required.
    WHEN: Wednesday, April 7
    TIME: 10am – 11am
    WHERE: Bundaberg Regional Libraries – 49 Woondooma St
    COST: Free
    For more information phone the library on 4130 4140.
  • Candle making
    Choose your colour, pick a fragrance and create your very own candle to take home in this Wax and Wicks Candle workshop.
    The one hour session is designed for children aged eight years and older.
    WHEN: April 12 – 14
    TIME: 9.30am
    For more information, location and cost please phone 0417 770 383.
  • Reef Gems and Coral Roses
    Join artist Hadie MacLeod and get inspired by her exhibition Reef Gems and Coral Roses before creating your own coral reef artwork.
    WHEN: Tuesday, April 13
    TIME: 10am – 11am
    WHERE: Childers Art Space – 72 Churchill St
    COST: Free.
    For more information click here.
  • Mini garden terrarium
    Little green thumbs will take joy in this creative workshop hosted by Creative Knots.
    Children aged six years and older will make their own succulent and decorate it with coloured sand, rocks and shells.
    Parents or guardians must attend for supervision.
    WHEN: Thursday, April 15 or Saturday, April 17
    TIME: 10.30am – midday
    WHERE: HSG At The Gardens – Branyan
    COST: $35 per person
    For more information send a private message to Creative Knots on Facebook by clicking here.

    • FILM, MUSIC AND THEATRE:

    • A Bee Story
      Directed by Robbie Curtis – the man behind Cirque du Soleil, Circus Oz and the Australian Ballet with co-creator and musician Lizzie McRae, the live theatre performance celebrates native Australian flora and fauna.
      WHEN: Wednesday, April 7
      TIME: 10am or midday
      WHERE: The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
      COST: $15
      For more information or to secure tickets click here.
    • Disco rainbow sparkle dance party
      Get your dancing shoes ready because the Paragon Theatre is bringing a unique dance party and live music to town.
      Groove to hits like Play That Funky Music, Blame it on the Boogie and Can’t Stop the Feeling.
      WHEN: Friday, April 9
      TIME: 10am (doors open at 9.30am)
      WHERE: The Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar – Childers
      COST: Free
      For more information or to register click here.
    • Autumn in the Park
      Enjoy a free morning of family-friendly activities in Buss Park followed by a free screening of H is for Happiness at the Moncrieff.
      The film which is rated PG is based on the young adult novel My Life as an Alphabet by Australian author Barry Johnsberg.
      WHEN: Wednesday, April 14
      TIME: 9.30am – 10.30am
      WHERE: Buss Park and the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
      COST: Free.

    SPORT:

    • Ninja gymnastics
      Keep the kids happy and healthy these school holidays with a two and a half-hour long gymnastics workshop.
      Activities cater to children aged six to 11 years old.
      WHEN: Thursday, April 8 or Monday, April 12
      TIME: 1.30pm – 4pm or 9am – 11.30am
      WHERE: Gymfinity – 29 Steptoe St
      COST: Varies. Members – $23.50. Non-members – $27.
      For more information click here.
    • Pumped Sport
      Get excited to jump on a large inflatable playground when the Pumped Sport crew head to Bundaberg.
      WHEN: Friday, April 16
      TIME: 9am to 10.15am – toddler town (15 months to five years) or 12.30pm to 2pm – open play (three years and older)
      WHERE: Bundaberg Multiplex – Civic Ave
      COST: Varies. Ranges from $10 to $15 per child.
    • Get Active tennis clinic
      New and existing members are welcome to attend this fun holiday clinic for kids interested in playing tennis.
      WHEN: April 12 – 14
      TIME: 8am – 10am (four to 12 years) or 2pm to 4.30pm (12 to 17 years)
      WHERE: Bundaberg and District Junior Tennis Association – 69b George St
      COST: Varies. Ranges from $18 to $22
      For more information phone coaches Kevin on 0409 520 753 or Murray on 0407 639 824.
    • PlayNRL Holiday Clinic
      If you’re looking to keep the kids active these school holidays the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League Club is holding a fun clinic for boys and girls aged six to 12.
      WHEN: Monday, April 12
      TIME: 5pm – 8pm (registrations start at 4.30pm)
      WHERE: Salter Oval
      COST: $49 (includes NRL Holiday pack)
      For more information phone Ian on 0447 837 476 or register online by clicking here.

