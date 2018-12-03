What's on at the library this week

FIX IT YOURSELF: Don't despair, come and repair at Cooroy Library.

SCHOOL holidays are about to kick into gear and there is plenty to keep everyone occupied at the region's libraries.

There are also some great activities for adults.

Tinker Tales story times

THE library's Tinker Tales story times are designed to introduce STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) concepts to children under five. Children will sing songs and read stories, followed by a special STEAM activity. Parents are encourage to join their children. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library, December 5, 10-10.45am.

Don't despair, come and repair

JOIN us and mend your clothes. Take up a hem, stitch a button, fix a patch - don't throw away your damaged clothes, mend them instead.

Cooroy Library, December 6, 9.30-11.30am.

Cooroy Rooftop Cinema: Polar Express

THE Polar Express presented by Starry Nights Outdoor Movies in partnership with Noosa Library Service. Entry by donation. No booking required.

Cooroy Library, December 7, 6.30-8.30pm.

Book Cafe

READ any good books lately? If you enjoy sharing your thoughts on your favourites join us at Book Cafe. With fun and informal chats over coffee, tell us about books you've enjoyed - or not. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library, December 10, 10-11am.

Mobile Robotics Showcase

JOIN like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics on board the Mobile Library. Discover, create, experiment, learn and play. All levels of robot enthusiasts welcome. Free. No booking required.

Mobile Library, December 1-8, between 9am-5pm

Storytime

STORIES, songs and creative play to encourage language and listening skills, promote attention and curiosity aimed at the under fives. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre, every Friday, 10-10.45am.

Cooroy Library, every Wednesday, 10-10.45am during school term.

Cooroy Makerspace

IF YOU'D like to attend one of the Makerspace workshops or perhaps want to become a member but want to find out more, then come along and check out the space, technology and chat to other members. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library, every Wednesday, 2-4pm.

Noosaville Library, every Thursday and Friday, 2-4pm.

Drop-in Tech Help

HAVE you got a question about your tablet, smartphone or computer? Need some help using your favourite social media platform? Forgotten your email password or not sure how to clear out your inbox? Drop in and chat with our friendly volunteers. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library, first and third Thursday every month, 9-10am.

Tech Help

HAVE you got tech troubles? Or would you just like to get started? Join our informal tech help sessions. Library staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist you with troubleshooting and to improve your skills and confidence in using technology. BYO device recommended. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library, Tuesdays, 9-11am.

Noosaville Library, Fridays, 9-11am.

English Conversation Class

ARE you looking to improve your spoken English skills? Join our qualified tutors in a relaxed group class to practice English and make new friends. All welcome. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library, Wednesdays (school term), 1.30-3.30pm.

For all inquiries phone 5329 6555 or visit www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au.