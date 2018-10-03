What's on at the movies
OUR next Seniors Morning Tea presents: In like Flynn screening on October 10 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.
Our next Exhibition on Screen presents: Cezanne screening on the October 7, 10 and 11.
Our next Chicks at the Flicks presents: A Star Is Born screening on October 17 at 7pm with lucky door prizes, pre-show entertainment and goodie bags starting from 6pm.
National Theatre returns with Julie playing on the September 29 and 30 and October 3.
For the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/ BCCNoosaCinemas
NOW SHOWING
A Simple Favour
Crazy Rich Asians
The Predator
Christopher Robin
Alpha
Johnny English
Ladies in Black
Night School
The House with a clock in its wall
Smallfoot