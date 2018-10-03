What's on at the movies

Menu
FAMILIAR FACE: Jim Cummings in Christopher Robin.
3rd Oct 2018 12:00 PM

OUR next Seniors Morning Tea presents: In like Flynn screening on October 10 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.

Our next Exhibition on Screen presents: Cezanne screening on the October 7, 10 and 11.

Our next Chicks at the Flicks presents: A Star Is Born screening on October 17 at 7pm with lucky door prizes, pre-show entertainment and goodie bags starting from 6pm.

National Theatre returns with Julie playing on the September 29 and 30 and October 3.

For the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/ BCCNoosaCinemas

NOW SHOWING

A Simple Favour

Crazy Rich Asians

The Predator

Christopher Robin

Alpha

Johnny English

Ladies in Black

Night School

The House with a clock in its wall

Smallfoot

    A good Christmas sacking

    News Jump into hessian for Christmas fun in Cooroy

    Uber Eats has arrived in Noosa

    News You heard right, Uber eats is coming to Noosa

    Kindy's new worm farm

    News Hands-on learning program at Noosaville Childcare Centre

    'We're over it'

    News Residents call for a black spot fix

    Local Partners