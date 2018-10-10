What's on at the movies
NOW SHOWING
Venom
A Simple Favour
Crazy Rich Asians
Christopher Robin
Alpha
Johnny English
Ladies in Black
Night School
The House with a clock in its wall
Smallfoot
THE next Seniors Morning Tea presents Bohemian Rhapsody, screening on November 7 at 10.30am, with morning tea provided from 10am.
The next Chicks at the Flicks presents A Star Is Born screening on October 17 at 7pm with lucky door prizes, pre-show entertainment and goodie bags starting from 6pm.
National Theatre Live returns with King Lear screening on November 3 and 4 at 1pm, and November 7 at 10.30am.
For all the latest information and updates on special events, visit www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas