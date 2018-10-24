Menu
James Corden, LeBron James, Ely Henry, Gina Rodriguez, and Zendaya star in Smallfoot.
News

What's on at the movies

24th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

Venom

Bad times at the El Royale

First man

In Like Flynn

A Star is Born

Ladies in Black

Christopher Robin

Johnny English

The House with a clock in its wall

Smallfoot

  • THE next Seniors Morning Tea presents: Bohemian Rhapsody screening on November 7 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.
  • NATIONAL Theatre Live returns with King Lear screening on 3rd and 4th of November 3 and 4 at 1pm and on November 7 at 10.30am.
  • THERE will be special screening of The King and I on the November 19 and December 2.
  • FOR all the latest information and updates on special events, go online to www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas

Noosa Cinema is located in Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction.

Noosa News

    Local Partners