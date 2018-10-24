What's on at the movies
NOW SHOWING
Venom
Bad times at the El Royale
First man
In Like Flynn
A Star is Born
Ladies in Black
Christopher Robin
Johnny English
The House with a clock in its wall
Smallfoot
- THE next Seniors Morning Tea presents: Bohemian Rhapsody screening on November 7 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.
- NATIONAL Theatre Live returns with King Lear screening on 3rd and 4th of November 3 and 4 at 1pm and on November 7 at 10.30am.
- THERE will be special screening of The King and I on the November 19 and December 2.
- FOR all the latest information and updates on special events, go online to www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas
Noosa Cinema is located in Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction.