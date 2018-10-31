Menu
Login
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT
News

What's on at the movies

31st Oct 2018 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

Venom

First man

A Star is Born

Ladies in Black

Johnny English

Halloween

GooseBumps 2

  • THE next Seniors Morning Tea presents Bohemian Rhapsody, screening on November 7 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.
  • NATIONAL Theatre Live returns with King Lear screening on November 3 and 4 at 1pm and on November 7 at 10.30am.
  • THERE will be special screening of The King and I on the November 19 and December 2.
  • FOR all the latest information and updates on special events, go online to www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas

Noosa Cinema is located in Sunshine Beach Road, Noosa Junction.

Related Items

bcc noosa cinemas entertainment movie guide whats on
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Power play for Noosa's waste as MOU proposed with councils

    Power play for Noosa's waste as MOU proposed with councils

    News Councils to investigate some green power generation with Unitywater

    Roads to close as parks give way to Tri

    Roads to close as parks give way to Tri

    News Noosa Tri time road closures

    Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

    Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

    News 'Good' on these tri Noosa fanatics

    Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

    Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

    News Noosa SES funded for new vehicles

    Local Partners