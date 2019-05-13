What's on in Cooroy this week

Sponsor Wythes' Sirah Robb, Country Noosa president Martin Duncan and Noosa Black Coffee's Traecy Hinner at the 5th Scone Time event at Cooroy Hall.

Sponsor Wythes' Sirah Robb, Country Noosa president Martin Duncan and Noosa Black Coffee's Traecy Hinner at the 5th Scone Time event at Cooroy Hall. Alan Lander

Scone Time

LOCAL chef and former restaurateur, Martin Duncan aka Sunshine Coast Foodie is hosting another morning teas for older folk at Cooroy Memorial Hall today Tuesday, May 14 from 10am.

Free JP

A FREE Justice of the Peace (JP) service is available at Cooroy Library today from 12.30-4pm. The JP service is staffed by volunteers, is free and no bookings are required.

Social dancing

You've watched Dancing with the Stars, now come and join in every Tuesday evening from 7-9.30pm when Pat and Norm Young organise a Social Ballroom Dancing evening at the Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall. Cost is $4, which includes supper.

Permaculture meet

Permaculture Noosa meets on Thursday at the Cooroy State School Hall from 5.30pm when healthy and tasty low cost meals will be available before the meeting at 6.30pm.

Entry is a $5 donation for non-members, $3 members.

The entry donation entitles you to a free raffle ticket and supper. Anyone who has genuine financial difficulties and cannot afford the entry donation will be excused. We will not turn anyone away.