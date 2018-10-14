What's on in Noosa this week

Five things to do in Noosa this week including the Aveo Food Trail.

Cooroy Car Show

CAR enthusiasts get yourself down to The Cooroy Classic Car show this Sunday at Johnson Park on Mary River Rd.

Gates will open at 9am and tickets are $5 for adults and children under 15 years are free.

Food and drinks will be available and entertainment will be provided for the kids.

String Quartet

ACACIA String Quartet will play on October 21 at 4.30pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Centre.

The afternoon will feature works from Beethoven and some of the best in chamber music to pull on the heart string of the audience.

Tickets are available on The J website and will be on sale at the performance venue on the day.

Food Trail

AVEO Peregian Springs Country Club will host its Food Trail event on Saturday, October 20 from 11am-1pm.

The free, family friendly event will give locals a unique opportunity to experience live music, seasonal food, wine tastings and live cooking demonstrations from some of Australia's most respected chefs.

Eclectia Exhibition

COOROY Butter Factory Friends will showcase their talents in the upcoming Eclectia Exhibition.

A diverse collection of work displayed will explore many aspects of life.

The exhibition runs from the October 19 to November 27 and entry is free with an opening event on October 20 from 5pm with cash bar.

Open Houses

THIRTY of the Sunshine Coast's most intriguing buildings will open their doors on Saturday, October 20, including many in the Noosa region.

The free event offers the chance to tour a remarkable range of public and private buildings including Pomona's Majestic Theatre and Peregian Digital Hub.

For more information visit the Sunshine Coast Open House Facebook page.