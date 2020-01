WHAT’S ON NOOSA: Ultimate 2020 events calendar

NOOSA WHAT’S ON: Mega Noosa events calendar, including the Noosa Festival of Surfing in February. Photo by Andrew Seymour

FROM January to December, it seems Noosa has an event for every occasion.

With over 55 different Noosa happenings in our ultimate 2020 event calendar, make sure you add some of these great events to this year’s diary.

January 4-19 Sleeping Beauty

January 11 Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club – Wild West Casino Night

January 11 Lennon – Through A Glass Onion

January 13 Drone Camp

January 15 Comedy Circus Stunt Show

January 17 Jimeoin – Ramble ON!

January 17 2020 Vision

January 17 Turn a Filmmaking Passion into a Successful Promotional Content Business

January 19 Creative Jewellery Making Workshop

January 23 Artist Talk with Abdul Abdullah

January 24 Sound Feast January – Free Live Entertainment

January 24 Aussie Day 2020 Noosa Reef Hotel

January 26 Noosa’s Australia Day Long Weekend Beats Live DJs

January 31 A LIFE IN PATCHES – Quilt Show

February 1-2 Noosa Summer Swim Festival

February 1 The Rubens – Chucka Bucka’s Regional Tour

February 14 Unwritten Law Villa Noosa

February 14 Gina Jeffreys Beautiful Tangle Tour

February 15 Conrad Sewell ‘Big World’ Tour

February 18 Noosa Come n Try Sports Arvo

February 22 Beginner’s Life Drawing Workshop

February 22-March 1 Noosa festival of surfing

February 28 Flickerfest 2020 – Short Laughs Comedy!

February 28-March 1 Rainbow River Festival

February 29 The Drop Festival 2020

March 4 Grants Network and Nibbles Night

March 10 WINDO Inc. Presents: Woven Secrets

March 14-15 The Noosa Beach Weekender

March 18-19 Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2020

March 19-20 Wellness Tourism Summit

March 28 Damien Leith ‘Roy – A Tribute to Roy Orbison with Strings’

March 29 Noosa Drinks – wine, gin, craft beer and mead

March 30 Embedding Aboriginal Perspectives in Early Childhood Curriculums

April 4 The Choir of Man – The Ultimate Feel-Good Show!

April 4-5 Australian Body Art Festival 2020

April 8 FlickerKids 2020

April 9 The Great Family Showdown!

April 16-18 Crunch Time by David Williamson

May 6-7 Banff Mountain Film Festival 2020

May 9-11 Ultraman Australia

May 14-17 Noosa Eat & Drink Festival

May 23 Runaway Noosa Marathon

May 29-30 ‘GREASE’ The Musical

June 3 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow 2020

June 27 The Tap Pack

July 15 Noosa Mining and Exploration Investor Conference

July 17-26 Noosa Alive!

July 26 King of the Mountain Festival

August 7-9 Noosa Strade Bianche, Australia’s premier vintage cycle event.

August 9 Noosa Charity Car Show

August 15 Running in the Shadows – The Fleetwood Mac Show

August 16 Noosa Classic

August 31 Noosa Jazz Party

October 15 Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 2020

October 27-November 2 Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival

November 13 Music by The Castaways

November 16-29 Encore – A Musical Extravaganza

December 12 and 14 Shaka